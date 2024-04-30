Ocean City hailed as top US beach town by multiple top-tier travel publications.

The sizzling summer season is right around the corner, and what better way to drum up excitement than with the honor of being recognized as one of the best beaches in the entire USA?

That's right — the popular resort town destination of Ocean City, Maryland, has recently been awarded that honorable recognition and more from an array of top-tier travel publications.

Ocean City honored as among US's best beaches

There’s always something to do, eat, or drink in Ocean City, Maryland, making it a popular short-term rental locale.

The recognitions include Ocean City being named one of the best beach towns on the East Coast by Condé Nast Traveler and a top U.S. beach town by Thrillist. Ocean City’s 10-mile-stretch of pristine beaches also made Travel + Leisure’s list of 25 Best Beaches in the USA.

In 2023, the Ocean City Department of Tourism & Business Development unveiled a refreshed brand platform with a brand-new bright yellow, smiley-faced logo and playful, catchy slogan: “Somewhere to Smile About.”

This year, the rebranding campaign continues to increase awareness and visitation to Ocean City through media relations, social media, paid media, influencer programs and more, the town said in an April 26 news release.

People crowd on the beach to watch the OC Air Show Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland.

“We are thrilled to see our town highlighted by some of the most prominent publications and travel advisors in the industry,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City, Maryland Tourism.

“These accolades are a true testament to the hard work our team is doing to promote Ocean City as the ultimate vacation destination. We believe our town has so much to offer travelers, and we can’t wait to kick off another successful summer season," he added.

Vote for Ocean City in USA Today's 10best poll

Ocean City has also been nominated by USA Today’s 10best expert panel among 20 must-see places for a summer vacation. The public can vote once daily until voting ceases on Monday, May 13, at noon. The ten winners will be crowned on Wednesday, May 22.

