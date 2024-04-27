Get to know Buckshot, the newest Ocean City Police Department Mounted Unit member

Meet the newest four-legged member of the Ocean City Police Department: Buckshot.

The police department welcomed the newest addition to its Mounted Unit force this week. The Mounted Unit is comprised of officers and horses working closely together, with a great deal of rigorous training involved.

Buckshot, a dark colored horse with four white socks and a bald face, was greeted warmly by surrounding community member's on the OCPD Facebook page, where the announcement was first made on April 23.

Buckshot already has an older brother serving with Ocean City police

Brothers Buckshot and Storm, members of the Ocean City Police Department's Mounted Unit, have been reunited.

Buckshot may look familiar to some.

"This is Buckshot! You may think he looks familiar and you would be correct," the OCPD said.

Buckshot is the older brother of Storm, another proud OCPD Mounted Unit member. The pair of siblings, who grew up on together at DGS Shire farm, were thrilled to be reunited once more.

Although he now calls the Eastern Shore home, Buckshot's training took place in the South. He was trained by Jerald Sams and Cynthia Sparks of Mounted Patrol International, LLC, in Manor, Texas, the OCPD said.

Together, PFC Rodden and Buckshot explore the town of Ocean City and the beach in April, 2024.

Buckshot has already gotten to know the layout of the resort town. Earlier this week, Police Officer First Class Rodden and Buckshot were out and about exploring downtown Ocean City, the beach and Boardwalk.

According to the town of Ocean City's Fiscal Year 2025 Proposed Budget, the contract to cover the costs of boarding, hay, feed, grooming and care for the Mounted Unit has been funded at a cost of $68,400.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Give a warm welcome to Buckshot, the newest four-legged OCPD member