Ocean City to get grand new museum on Boardwalk soon: Take a look inside the restored bank

Mere steps from Ocean City's historic Boardwalk and a short walk from the crowded beach and squawking seagulls sits a small, two-story building with a colorful history.

What was once the former McGregor Building, before later becoming the Bank of Ocean City in 1910, will soon be known by a new name: The Museum of Ocean City.

The building, currently under construction and in the process of being restored to its former glory, is said to house fresh recounts of unique Ocean City history come May.

Construction continues on the Museum of Ocean City Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 217 S Baltimore Ave in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Bank of Ocean City closed its Dorchester Street Branch in December 2019, and the building was donated to the town of Ocean City for the Ocean City Museum Society's use in 2020.

"What was left when the bank closed its doors does not reflect the early 1900s structure that once was. It's been really amazing to see what we've been able to put back, rebuild and re-create. It's transformed the block," said Christine Okerblom, curator at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

Four permanent exhibits will showcase different aspects of Ocean City

The Bank of Ocean City opened on the corner of Dorchester Street and South Baltimore Avenue on January 3, 1916, and remained in operation for 103 years.

The Museum of Ocean City will adopt the same mission as the resort town's Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, which is to preserve and celebrate the cultural and natural history of Worcester County, specifically Ocean City.

"This space is going to offer opportunities that we haven't had yet; a mix of new and old," Okerblom said.

The brand-new museum plans to welcome guest speakers and local authors, as well as offer the preexisting Little Learners program and other well-established Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum programs.

A piece of furniture donated by the engineering department that will hold maps and other large prints at the Museum of Ocean City Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 217 S Baltimore Ave in Ocean City, Maryland.

With the assistance of Adler Display — a display and exhibit designer headquartered in Baltimore — the first floor will consist of four permanent exhibits highlighting the history of downtown Ocean City, Ocean City hotels and restaurants, Native American culture and native wildlife, and the former Bank of Ocean City building.

"The exhibits have been in discussion for years. The goal is to hit topics that we don't have covered in our existing museum," Okerblom said, adding that the museum has not ruled out additional pop-up exhibits.

The second floor will consist of office space, a fire-proof room to store sensitive documents, artifact restoration space, a porch open to staff only, and a research room with shelving space accessible to the public by appointment only. A smaller research area will be found on the first floor for those who cannot access the stairs.

Museum building will multiple tributes to its history in Ocean City

Joseph Kurtz, City of Ocean City project manager, shows the vault at the Museum of Ocean City Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 217 S Baltimore Ave in Ocean City, Maryland.

Unlike the existing museum situated near the Inlet, the Museum of Ocean City will not have a museum store or any exterior display cases. However, Okerblom believes visitors will appreciate the exterior of the building for its remarkable recreation of the past.

More components said to be added to the museum include restored hardwood floors, a bank teller booth and historic phone booth.

As soon as visitors step foot inside, they will be greeted with a massive steel vault where money and valuables were once stored. The vault will remain open at all times and even house an exhibit dedicated to the history of the building.

The restoration project, led by Ocean City Public Works Department Project Manager Joseph Kurtz, intends to pay homage to the history of the building. According to Kurtz, removal of the vault would have cost more than the entire building is worth.

An image depicting the former Bank of Ocean City's historic vault, where money and valuable were once stored.

"The process would have started with demolishing the concrete around the existing vault. From there, we would've had to bring in ironworkers to cut up the vault into pieces and haul it out," Kurtz said.

Ultimately, it was an easy decision to preserve the vault.

"We saved everything, and we're piecing it back together," Kurtz said of the restoration process.

"The goal is for it to not look like new construction," Okerblom added.

The total cost of construction is approximately $900,000.

Hidden treasures discovered during work on new Ocean City museum

Christine Okerblom, curater, talks about how the rooms will be used at the under construction Museum of Ocean City Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 217 S Baltimore Ave in Ocean City, Maryland.

Throughout the tedious construction process, multiple historic items have been recovered from the bank vault, above doorways and even inside the walls.

A few hidden treasures include a late 1800s murder-mystery novel, old baking soda and ketchup bottles, batteries, and pairs of baby shoes which, throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, were commonly hidden for good luck.

The project's feasibility is thanks to countless private donations and grant funding, including grant awards from the Maryland Heritage Area Program, Department of Housing and Community Development, and Ocean City Development Corporation.

Construction is expected to conclude on Memorial Day weekend. The museum will then be open to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays come June. All exhibits are said to be fully installed by January 2025.

Construction continues on the Museum of Ocean City Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 217 S Baltimore Ave in Ocean City, Maryland.

"As of this summer, visitors will get to enjoy the exterior and interior restoration, the vault exhibit, and events and programs," said Okerblom. "I want to make sure this space is really inviting. I want it to feel like a library."

The restoration project contributes to a bigger, long-lasting initiative to restore downtown Ocean City. According to Okerblom, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has expressed his support. He is behind the project 100 percent and is eager to see it come to fruition.

"We're happy that (the Museum of Ocean City) in walking distance (from the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum)," Okerblom said. "We hope that visitors take advantage of both locations."

Those interested in donating to the restoration project and learning more about the full history of the former bank building can do so by visiting the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum's website.

