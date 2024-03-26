Ocean City's Baltimore Avenue project gets big boost with federal grant. What's ahead.

Ocean City's Baltimore Avenue project will soon be back underway.

The town of Ocean City was recently given a $20 million federal grant to revamp Baltimore Avenue. This comes after the resort town received revised cost estimates for the project during fall of 2022. The estimates were double what was originally projected.

As a result, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and TownCouncil members voted to suspend work on the project in March 2023. This, in turn, gave the town more time to explore alternative funding sources, including federal and state grant opportunities.

The suspension of the project proved to be fruitful, as funding is now in reserve.

OCEAN CITY TRANSPORTATION: Ocean City launches new transportation app. All to know before you hop on for a ride.

Renovations, once they commence, will span from North Division Street to 15th Street.

City Manager Terry McGean presented an update on the Baltimore Avenue project at the March 18 Mayor and Town Council meeting. He noted that, although funding is now available, the design phase may delay the project even further.

“The federal money always comes with strings attached, so there's going to be a lot of additional work we're probably going to have to do design-wise. It's going to, probably, delay us. We don't just get the money and then get to spend it," McGean told councilmembers. "So, we're going to have to do some additional work on that."

McGean plans to meet with Public Works Director Hal Adkins soon to discuss the project before work begins. The four-year project, which includes undergrounding utilities and streetscaping, is said to begin in the fall of 2025.

"Even though it's dedicated to Baltimore Avenue, the funding goes through State Highway. So there’s going to be a lot of hoops to jump through. We are just starting to work our way through it," he added.

GUIDE TO OC'S SPRINGFEST: Ocean City's 2024 Springfest: From live music to transportation, all to know about event

Popular destinations on Baltimore Avenue in Ocean City

Folks ride their bicycles on Baltimore Avenue Sunday, May 10, 2020 after the town opened the beach and Boardwalk that had been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGean said he plans to bring forth a full update in the next two or so months.

The heavily-trafficked corridor that is Baltimore Avenue is home to many popular destinations.

Beginning at North Division Street is the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk Arch.

Then, traveling up through Baltimore Avenue, pedestrians and motorists will pass Southpole Ice Cream Roll, Sharky's Grill, the Ocean City Mayor's Office, Papi's Tacos, the soon-to-be second location of Cheese Wheel Pasta, and an array of hotels, inns, churches and additional businesses.

The intent of Ocean City's Baltimore Avenue project is to improve pedestrian safety and the overall appearance of the heavily-trafficked downtown corridor.

2024 COUNTRY CALLING LINEUP: Ocean City's 2024 Country Calling to host Eric Church, Tyler Childers: Here's the lineup

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City Baltimore Avenue work gets big federal boost. What's ahead