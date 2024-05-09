Mother's Day dining options in the Hornell area: Where to take mom on Sunday

Nothing says Mother's Day like treating mom to a meal.

Whether it's an old family favorite restaurant or a Mother's Day buffet, dining out is a fun and traditional way to tell mom how much she's loved.

Here are some Hornell and Wellsville area restaurants where you can enjoy a meal with mom on Sunday.

Texas Hot, 132 N. Main St., Wellsville, is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Enjoy a classic hot with fries and gravy in a cozy Wellsville institution that has been around more than 100 years.

Italian Villa, 196 Seneca St., Hornell. Take mom out for homemade Italian specialties and American classics served in a warm family atmosphere. Special Mother's Day hours are 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Celebrate Mother's Day by dining out at La Cabana Mexican restaurant, 7425 Seneca Road North, Hornell. Open noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Applebee’s, 1006 Route 36, Hornell is a popular destination for holiday get-togethers, with food and drink specials daily. The neighborhood bar and grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Railhead Brewing Company, 40 Park Drive, Hornell is open noon to 5 p.m. on Mother's Day. Stop by and you will find a chill, relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy locally-produced beer and wood-fired pizza.

Special Mother's Day brunch options in Hornell, Wellsville

It's getting late to make buffet reservations, but these two Mother's Day brunches have something for everyone. Be sure to check if they are still accepting reservations before planning a visit.

Wellsville Country Club, 3006 Riverside Drive, Mother’s Day brunch is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults, $32.99; children, $11.99; three and under, free. Reservations only by calling 585-593-6114. The last seating is at 2 p.m. The brunch buffet includes ham and turkey carving stations, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, bagel bar with lox, waffle station, yogurt bar, salad bar, lemon dill salmon, pasta primavera, fingerling potatoes, along with mac and cheese and chicken fingers for the kids.

The Main Place, 251 Main St. Hornell. Mother’s Day brunch is 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. For reservations, call 607-968-1148. Adults, $30; children 6-11, $15; children five and under, complementary. The breakfast menu includes scrambled and skillet eggs, home fries, sausage and bacon, Belgian waffles and French toast bar, carving station with roasted turkey breast and gravy. There is also homemade macaroni and cheese, boneless sweet and sour wings, roasted vegetables and more.

