Meghan McCain praises her husband in Ben Shapiro interview: 'Conservative men have better family values'

Meghan McCain spoke out her conservative values and meeting her "incredible" husband with Ben Shapiro. (Photo: Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

As a co-host on The View, Meghan McCain spends her week interviewing a variety of guests. But on Sunday, it was her turn to be quizzed as she made an appearance on conservative commentator Ben Shapiro’s show.

Calling herself a fan and friend of Shapiro, McCain addressed a number of hot topics during The Ben Shapiro Show’s “Sunday Special,” including the death of her father, Sen. John McCain, his failed presidential bids and his dying regret that he had voiced support for the Confederate flag continuing to be flown. She also called being the go-to Republican on The View a “privilege,” though she admitted that her views can drum up some “hostile” and “triggered” reactions.

“A lot of people don’t know any Republicans or don’t know any conservatives, so I’m the voice they hear when they’re tuning into The View, whether they like it or not,” she told Shapiro.

The conversation also took a personal turn as the 34-year-old spoke about her marriage to Ben Domenech, a conservative writer and commentator who once slammed the idea of dating her on Twitter. And while McCain has publicly pushed back against criticism holding up her accountable for Domenech’s political views as founder of right-wing online magazine The Federalist, she sees their shared Republican identities as a bonus.

“Conservative men have better family values, and they take dating and family and marriage more seriously,” McCain, who wed Domenech in 2017, told Shapiro.

Shapiro agreed, calling dating for reasons beyond values the “biggest mistake.”

“I think if you’re serious, which I was when I met my husband, about getting married and having kids and wanting to go to the next phase, I just found ... finally dating a conservative man was the one,” she added. “He took it seriously.”

She also praised Domenech for supporting her through the death of her father in 2018 and a miscarriage earlier this year.

“My husband has been the most incredible [man],” she shared. “I hope every woman has the kind of husband I have. I say that as someone who dated every a*****e in West Hollywood possible before I met my husband.”

I really enjoy speaking with ⁦@benshapiro⁩ for this weeks “The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special”. He asked me questions no one ever seems to care to ask and truly listened. I am grateful for this conversation and for the work he does during this time of censorship. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wGlPRXTwQe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 6, 2019

The interview also saw McCain weighing in on cancel culture, saying, “I do wonder how many people will be left at a certain point.”

She added that, along with her love of guns, her opposition to abortion rights makes her critics “the craziest.”

“That’s where I get the most hate from,” she said, noting that Domenech was “very surprised” to learn her stance when he asked her about the abortion issue on their first date.

“I was a few drinks in and I was like, ‘I think abortion is abhorrent, I could never do it, you know, I don’t understand the conversations that are being had right now,’ and he was very surprised,” she shared, and claimed that women approach her in private to thank her for speaking out against abortion rights.

