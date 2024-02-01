McDonald's Shamrock Shakes returning in February. Where to get the St. Patrick's Day drink.
Every holiday has food that is synonymous with it.
Christmas is eggnog and candy canes. Easter is Peeps and chocolate bunnies — especially the ears. Thanksgiving is turkey and pumpkin pie.
St. Patrick's Day has its item, too: Shamrock Shakes.
When do Shamrock Shakes come out?
The cool minty treat is returning to McDonald's menu on Monday, according to reports on social media.
What is a McDonald's Shamrock Shake?
It's a big cup of minty heaven here on earth.
The Shamrock Shake, introduced in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes blended Oreo cookie pieces mixed in.
How many calories are in a Shamrock Shake?
First, if you're ordering one of these, you're either on a diet cheat day or calories don't matter to you because there is nothing healthy about this dessert.
But, in case you're wondering and need to know what you'll have to burn tomorrow, a medium Shamrock Shake has 540 calories. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has 560 calories.
Where to get a Shamrock Shake in Delaware
Here's a list of McDonald's in Delaware:
Bear
1401 Governors Place
Bethany Beach
1 Addy Road
Bridgeville
18733 Sussex Highway
Camden
60 East St.
Claymont
2702 Philadelphia Pike
Delmar
38667 Sussex Highway
Dover
1788N N. Dupont Highway
879 N. Dupont Highway
79 N. Dupont Highway
915 S. Dupont Highway
1424 Forrest Ave.
1704 E. Lebanon Road
Elsmere
101 New Road
Georgetown
20817 Dupont Blvd.
Harrington
16758 S. Dupont Highway
Middletown
580 Middletown Warwick Road
Milford
653 N. Dupont Blvd.
Millsboro
30255 Commerce Drive
24943 John J. Williams Highway
Milltown
4625 Kirkwood Highway
Newark
374 E. Main St.
815 S. College Ave.
New Castle area
3010 New Castle Ave.
101 S. Dupont Highway
700 N. Dupont Highway
Ogletown
4160 Ogletown Stanton Road
Rehoboth Beach
18878 Coastal Highway
Selbyville area
36218 Lighthouse Road
38215 Dupont Blvd.
Smyrna
333 N. Dupont Blvd.
Stanton
1790 W. Newport Pike
Wilmington
700 W. Fourth St.
More on Mickey D's: McDonald's is searching for the Hamburglar, the Burgercuda. Here's how to help, win prizes
Super Bowl party fare: Preparing for your Super Bowl party? Sonic, Papa John's have some options for you
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: When do Shamrock Shakes come out? McDonald's drink back again in 2024