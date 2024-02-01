McDonald's Shamrock Shakes returning in February. Where to get the St. Patrick's Day drink.

Every holiday has food that is synonymous with it.

Christmas is eggnog and candy canes. Easter is Peeps and chocolate bunnies — especially the ears. Thanksgiving is turkey and pumpkin pie.

St. Patrick's Day has its item, too: Shamrock Shakes.

When do Shamrock Shakes come out?

The cool minty treat is returning to McDonald's menu on Monday, according to reports on social media.

What is a McDonald's Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 21.

It's a big cup of minty heaven here on earth.

The Shamrock Shake, introduced in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes blended Oreo cookie pieces mixed in.

How many calories are in a Shamrock Shake?

First, if you're ordering one of these, you're either on a diet cheat day or calories don't matter to you because there is nothing healthy about this dessert.

But, in case you're wondering and need to know what you'll have to burn tomorrow, a medium Shamrock Shake has 540 calories. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has 560 calories.

Where to get a Shamrock Shake in Delaware

Here's a list of McDonald's in Delaware:

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S. Dupont Highway

700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

More on Mickey D's: McDonald's is searching for the Hamburglar, the Burgercuda. Here's how to help, win prizes

Super Bowl party fare: Preparing for your Super Bowl party? Sonic, Papa John's have some options for you

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: When do Shamrock Shakes come out? McDonald's drink back again in 2024