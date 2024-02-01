McDonald's Shamrock Shakes returning in February. Where to get the St. Patrick's Day drink.

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·2 min read

Every holiday has food that is synonymous with it.

Christmas is eggnog and candy canes. Easter is Peeps and chocolate bunnies — especially the ears. Thanksgiving is turkey and pumpkin pie.

St. Patrick's Day has its item, too: Shamrock Shakes.

When do Shamrock Shakes come out?

The cool minty treat is returning to McDonald's menu on Monday, according to reports on social media.

What is a McDonald's Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 21.

It's a big cup of minty heaven here on earth.

The Shamrock Shake, introduced in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry includes blended Oreo cookie pieces mixed in.

How many calories are in a Shamrock Shake?

First, if you're ordering one of these, you're either on a diet cheat day or calories don't matter to you because there is nothing healthy about this dessert.

But, in case you're wondering and need to know what you'll have to burn tomorrow, a medium Shamrock Shake has 540 calories. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has 560 calories.

Where to get a Shamrock Shake in Delaware

Here's a list of McDonald's in Delaware:

Bear

  • 1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

  • 1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

  • 18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

  • 60 East St.

Claymont

  • 2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

  • 38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

  • 1788N N. Dupont Highway

  • 879 N. Dupont Highway

  • 79 N. Dupont Highway

  • 915 S. Dupont Highway

  • 1424 Forrest Ave.

  • 1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

  • 101 New Road

Georgetown

  • 20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

  • 16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

  • 580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

  • 653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

  • 30255 Commerce Drive

  • 24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

  • 4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

  • 374 E. Main St.

  • 815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

  • 3010 New Castle Ave.

  • 101 S. Dupont Highway

  • 700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

  • 4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

  • 18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

  • 36218 Lighthouse Road

  • 38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

  • 333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

  • 1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

  • 700 W. Fourth St.

