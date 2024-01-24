Preparing for your Super Bowl party? Sonic, Papa John's have some options for you

Super Bowl season is here.

The big game in Feb. 11 and that means one thing — you need to start planning the finger foods for your Super Bowl party.

Sure, people will get pizzas and big sandwiches for game day, but the finger foods are the offensive lineman of a Super Bowl spread. They may not get all the attention, but they make or break your party.

If you choose to forgo the hassle of trying to bake, air fry or pan fry some app from your grocery store freezer, a couple of chains have dropped some new options that could become the Jason Kelce of your Super Bowl party.

Are there pierogis at Sonic Drive-In?

OK, they aren't pierogis, but the Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites have the look of deep-fried dumplings.

The apps have chicken, buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese stuffed in a crispy, golden-brown wrapper.

The chicken dip bites are sold in packs of three, five, seven and, for your party, a 20-piece pack.

Papa John's adds calzones to Papa Bites menu

For a limited time, Papa John's has added calzones to its menu.

The items have a blend of mozzarella and garlic herb ricotta, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and green peppers inside our fresh original dough.

The finger food comes in packs of eight for $4.99.

Did the Big Mac get bigger?

While this isn't an appetizer and more geared toward the person watching the game alone, McDonald's has made the Big Mac bigger with the Double Big Mac.

The monster burger will have four beef patties, a slice of cheese, pickles, lettuce, onions and special sauce.

If this seems like a lot, it is, but if you really love Big Macs this is your sandwich.

