McDonald's is searching for the Hamburglar, the Burgercuda. Here's how to help, win prizes

McDonald's needs your help to catch a thief.

The burger chain has put out an all-point bulletin to find a devious criminal – the Hamburgler.

The Hamburgler, known for pilfering McDonald's hamburgers, has started his mischievous way again as the fast-food giant has improved their burger recipe.

How to find the Hamburglar?

The interior of the Hamburglar's car, the Burgercuda. If you see the car and report it to McDonald's you can win an Arch Card and other merchandise.

The Hamburglar is driving the Burgercuda – a tricked-out 1970 Plymouth Barracuda – from coast-to-coast to swipe burgers. The car's features include:

Hamburglar’s iconic look: His signature black-and-white stripes are portrayed across the car's interior and exterior, along with his logo on the headrests and red detailing throughout.

Burger-loving details: The getaway car features bun-like hubcaps, a spare tire disguised as a giant cheeseburger, and a hidden burger warmer in the center console to ensure his stash stays perfectly hot, juicy and tasty.

RBL RBL: Hamburglar’s signature catchphrase makes an appearance on the hood scoop and license plate.

What's the reward McDonald's is offering to find the Hamburglar?

The Hamburglar in the Burgercuda.

Good and faithful hamburger-loving citizens who spot the car can scan the vehicle’s code to get rewarded with an Arch Card – plus Hamburglar-inspired swag – so they can try the delicious new burgers at local McDonald’s.

And whether or not you spy the mischievous Hamburglar, fans everywhere can enter to win a free McDonald’s burgers for a year by visiting SpotHamburglar.com.

“McDonald’s built a legacy on serving delicious burgers, but anytime we have an opportunity to make the best even better, we take it,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “It's no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan – the Hamburglar. We’re excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he’ll pop up next.”

Who is the Hamburglar?

Every world needs a bad guy and the McDonald's world has the Hamburglar.

According to McDonald's Wiki, the Hamburglar first appeared in 1971 and while he's friendly with Ronald McDonald, Birdie and Grimace, he still tries to horde all the McDonald's hamburgers.

He's not successful and generally gets caught by either Big Mac Cop or Ronald and then gives up the burgers or shares them as a good friend should.

Where in Delaware could you find the Hamburglar?

He could be anywhere! The first places you might want to look are your local McDonald's. Here's a list of restaurants in Delaware:

Bear

1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

1 Addy Road

Bridgeville

18733 Sussex Highway

Camden

60 East St.

Claymont

2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

38667 Sussex Highway

Dover

1788N N. Dupont Highway

879 N. Dupont Highway

79 N. Dupont Highway

915 S. Dupont Highway

1424 Forrest Ave.

1704 E. Lebanon Road

Elsmere

101 New Road

Georgetown

20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

16758 S. Dupont Highway

Middletown

580 Middletown Warwick Road

Milford

653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

30255 Commerce Drive

24943 John J. Williams Highway

Milltown

4625 Kirkwood Highway

Newark

374 E. Main St.

815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

3010 New Castle Ave.

101 S. Dupont Highway

700 N. Dupont Highway

Ogletown

4160 Ogletown Stanton Road

Rehoboth Beach

18878 Coastal Highway

Selbyville area

36218 Lighthouse Road

38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

700 W. Fourth St.

