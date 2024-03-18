Mars candy gets you ready for Easter with new M&M's flavor, classic favorites and more

Candymaker Mars on Friday announced a new flavor of M&Ms alongside the return of classic spring favorites ahead of the Easter holiday.

The new M&M'S Easter Sundae candies "capture the essence of a real sundae" with white chocolate M&Ms, featuring the flavors of vanilla ice cream and cherry, covered in a dark chocolate fudge coating.

"The start of spring and Easter is a special time for people to come together with friends and family, and our iconic portfolio of Mars brands plays a special part in that celebration," Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America, said in a statement.

"Along with our classic Easter offerings from M&M'S and Dove, we've seen a growth in fruity consumption during the season and we're thrilled to have a variety of on-trend offerings from our beloved Starburst Jellybeans to fruity favorites like Skittles and Life Savers Gummies in our variety bags," LeBel said.

Other Easter-themed offerings found at retailers include pastel peanut M&Ms, pastel M&Ms peanut butter eggs Starburst and Skittles jelly beans, and Life Savers Gummies in bunny and eggs shapes.

For those who want to gift a more special treat this Easter, M&M'S has released its 2024 Easter Gift Guide, exclusively on MMS.com. The site offers more than 20 M&Ms colors, and shoppers can add custom messages, images and photos right on the candies.

The site also offers a range of Easter candy gift boxes, along with shirts, tote bags, mugs and other merch.

