7 top-tier New Jersey towns for retirees, according to World Atlas

Are you sliding into the Golden years?

World Atlas, a website publishing content about resources and entertainment on geography, has unmasked 7 Top-Ranked Towns In New Jersey that are perfect for retirees.

New Jersey has small towns with excellent public transportation to ample recreational activities that provide escapes from urban hustle and bustle, providing seniors with a relaxing environment to enjoy their golden years, says World Atlas.

It's something seniors heading for retirement could explore when weighing a move south.

Cha-ching: How much money do you need to retire in NJ?

Best small towns for retirees in New Jersey

According to World Atlas, these 7 towns provide affordable housing, a safe environment and amenities for seniors still living in New Jersey:

Fanwood

"It's a lovely borough of 7,750 located in Union County. Most of the town is residential, creating a tight-knit community where simple activities thrive."

Bridgeton

"A town in Cumberland County that combines an urban environment with natural scenery... Bridgeton has an affordable median housing value of $130,800, far below the state average of $401,400."

Snow on a Surf City beach during the winter of 2022. Two surfers walk towards the water to catch some cold waves.

Surf City

"As it rests on the Jersey Shore in Ocean County, it also offers residents and visitors scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Retirees here can enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and surfing at the coastline on Long Beach Island."

Want to retire early? It's happening more often. When can you receive Social Security?

Millville

"(The) average home in town costs $185,400, far below the state median of $401,400. Hand in hand with the affordability, public transport is optimal, with NJ Transit managing several bus routes so seniors have no trouble traveling around town."

Teaneck

"There are four commercial districts in town, each lined with fun attractions and the Teaneck Creek Conservancy or Indian Pond to fish, hike, and picnic and take in the beautiful outdoor surroundings."

Glen Rock

"The town offers plenty of amazing ways to stay entertained with cultural attractions in town, such as the Museum at the Station and the Glen Rock Gurudwara."

Gloucester

"A cozy suburb in Camden County that is known for its laid-back demeanor, and relaxing attractions abound. Most people here spend their evenings in parks like the Timber Creek Park and Johnson Park. With dog off-leash areas, walking trails, and quiet scenery, they are a treat for seniors."

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey towns perfect for retirement: World Atlas