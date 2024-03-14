Free Cone Day 2024: Ben & Jerry's celebrating with one million scoop challenge

Ben & Jerry's is hoping to serve 1 million scoops on its annual Free Cone Day this year on April 16, and there's no limit to how many cones fans can get.

The Vermont-based company has been holding its Free Cone Day fan appreciation event nearly every year since 1979, when cofounders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield celebrated surviving their first winter in the state as a small, two-person business. That winter was dubbed "the brutal winter of 1978-1979" by the National Weather Service, with an average temperature reaching a record low of 14.1 degrees and a record winter snowfall total of 52.9 inches.

Free Cone Day returned last year for the first time since 2019, following a break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was nothing short of amazing to see our fans back in our shops in their full Free Cone Day glory," Ben & Jerry's CEO Dave Stever, who dished out ice cream at the Scoop Shops in Vermont, said in a statement.

"We gave out over 970,000 scoops across the globe, but we know together with our fans we can break 1 million scoops," Stever said. "We're asking our fans to really bring it this year: invite their friends, family, neighbors, and help us beat our goal of 1 million scoops on Free Cone Day 2024."

The brand has recently released several new flavors in time for Free Scoop Day, including Scoop Shop exclusive Mango, featuring mango ice cream swirled with sweet cream ice cream. Other new flavors include Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake, Impretzively Fudged and PB S'more.

"Flavors may vary based on location but fans are welcome to try any and all available flavors and are encouraged to get back in line as many times as they'd like," the company said. "Experienced fans understand it's easiest to jump back in the queue on Free Cone Day with a scoop already in hand."

Credit: TMX

Ben & Jerry's locations

Philadelphia: 218 S 40th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cape May: 414 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204

Hoboken: 405 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

West New York: 22 Riverwalk Place, West New York, NJ 07093

Ridgewood: 104-106 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

