    Mark Hamill gets heat for slamming Ivanka Trump's photo of her son in 'Star Wars' costume: 'You sure owned those kids'

    Mark Hamill's response to Ivanka Trump rubbed some folks the wrong way. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Mark Hamill has made no secret of his disdain for Donald Trump. But some are accusing the Star Wars actor of crossing the line by firing back at first daughter Ivanka Trump and her family.

    On Sunday, Hamill, famed for playing Luke Skywalker in the film franchise, responded to an Instagram photo of Trump with husband Jared Kushner and their three children, the youngest of whom, Theodore, is seen showing off his Star Wars love by rocking a Stormtrooper costume.

    “The Force is strong in my family,” the proud mom joked — but a certain cinematic Jedi disagrees.

    Hamill took to Twitter to shut down Trump, writing, “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’” He added the hashtag #GoForceYourself for good measure.

    But many felt his tweet went too far and accused him of turning “to the dark side” by picking on a kid.

    Despite the backlash, the tweet has already received thousands of retweets and likes. Some fans defended Hamill’s stance by arguing that the Trump grandchildren are fair game given the treatment of migrant children at the border, an issue that has resulted in the frequent trolling of the first daughter’s family posts.

    Hamill has not yet responded to criticism of his twet.

