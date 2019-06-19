Mark Hamill nominates Carrie Fisher to replace Donald Trump on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Good riddance'

People on Twitter are suggesting that Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star gets replaced with one for Carrie Fisher. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s been almost one year since the West Hollywood City Council voted to approve a proposal calling for the removal of Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in August 2018. And although it hasn’t yet happened, people on Twitter are banding together to suggest that another celebrity take the president’s place — Carrie Fisher.

The trending hashtag #AStarForCarrie was born on Wednesday morning when Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill addressed last year’s city council vote and suggested she’d be a perfect permanent addition to the famed walk.

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

“Good riddance!” the actor wrote. “I know just who should replace him.”

Hours later, tens of thousands of people have joined in support, noting that there’s “no one more deserving” than Fisher.

I can think of no one more deserving than one of the stars of Hollywood’s First Franchise and one of its all time best script doctors. She was a gift. #AStarForCarrie — Tresspassers William (@TheAmazingMcWil) June 19, 2019

She deserves an entire galaxy of stars....💞💞 — Flying Lizards (@flyinglizards) June 19, 2019

A. That's gonna hurt and B. I'm stunned that Carrie Fisher doesn't have a star already. — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) June 19, 2019

Never understood why #DumpTrump had a star in the first place!! He has had a few cameos, as himself, and nowhere near displaying star status!! 😖 #AStarForCarrie — Elizabeth McRoberts (@Gisen27) June 19, 2019

Somebody even deemed the viral discussion its own kind of “Star Wars.”

All this talk about a star... are we really going to turn this into some sort of... Star Wars?



Okay, now that this terrible pun is out of my system, where do I sign to give Carrie her star? #AStarForCarrie — Gorthian Hellwind (@Aquila009) June 19, 2019

The Hollywood Walk of Fame hasn’t publicly responded to the pleas and didn’t immediately reply to Yahoo Lifestyle’s request for comment. However, it might just be time to remove the president’s star after it has been destroyed multiple times.

