Kathy Griffin pens tribute post to Gloria Vanderbilt despite falling out with Anderson Cooper

Kathy Griffin posted a touching tribute to Gloria Vanderbilt on Monday after news broke that the socialite and fashion designer passed away at the age of 95. “I would be so flattered when she would refer to me as her daughter,” Griffin shared, despite her feud with former-friend, and Vanderbilt’s son, Anderson Cooper. Now, social media users are hopeful that her recent passing will be the bridge the two need to mend their friendship.

Griffin’s fallout with Cooper, who had been a long-time friend, occurred after the comedian shared a controversial photo in which she posed with a replica of President Donald Trump’s decapitated head in May of 2017.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Griffin, 58, was widely condemned for the photo, including by Cooper, who tweeted, “I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” As a result of the photo, Griffin, who had hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast alongside Cooper for ten years, was also fired by CNN.

In an interview with Variety in March of 2019, Griffin said that she was still “devastated” over the loss of the friendship which occurred two years prior.

“It still hurts. I mean, I really loved him. I don’t have a punchline for that one,” she said at the time.

Regardless of the dissolution of the friendship, Griffin shared on Instagram a few personal photos of her and Vanderbilt and wrote a touching message.

“I lost a friend today. The one and only Gloria Vanderbilt. I loved her so much... The dinner parties! I was so thrilled to be invited and spend more time with her. Often at these events I would be quite intimidated and Glo knew what to do. She would stop the conversation and say ‘Kaaaathy, WHAT is going on with the Lohans?’" Griffin wrote. “She would open up about her early life. The trauma she went through as a little girl & a grown woman. The ups, downs of her life. Her candor was extraordinary. I have no photos of those private conversations. ‘Kathy, there’s always more and we’re never done.’ I love you Glo.”

Many commented that they hoped this shared experience of loss will help Cooper and Griffin ultimately mend their friendship.

“I hope you and Anderson can use this mourning period to get your friendship back. The world is a better place with you two as buddies,” one person commented on Griffin’s post.

Another added, “Hope you and Anderson can work this out.”

“Beautifully said Kathy. I hope both you and Anderson realize you both loved her and she loved you both so please make up and be friends again, she would want that,” one person shared.

Anderson Cooper also shared a heartfelt sentiment for his mother by narrating her obituary on CNN.

“Her private self, her real self — that was more fascinating and more lovely than anything she showed the public,” he said in part. “She was the strongest person I’ve ever met, but she wasn’t tough. She never developed a thick skin to protect herself from hurt. She wanted to feel it all. She wanted to feel life’s pleasures, its pains as well.”

