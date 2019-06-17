Kevin Sorbo goes off on Democratic party over abortion, immigration: ‘Build the wall'

Kevin Sorbo has the internet riled up over a series of tweets.

The Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor is trending on Twitter as a result of several posts slamming the Democratic party and women. A Christian — and Trump supporter — he recently said he’s been “completely blacklisted” in Hollywood due to his beliefs, but that’s not going to keep him quiet on social media.

His Father’s Day offerings included a tweet touching on multiple hot-button topics — like abortion and immigration — while slamming Democrats. He wrote, “A party that supports abortion over Life, illegals aliens over its citizens, and refugees over its veterans is going to lecture me on morals. Don’t think so.”

A party that supports abortion over Life, illegals aliens over its citizens, and refugees over its veterans is going to lecture me on morals. Don’t think so. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 17, 2019

Another tweet talked about the mass shooting problem in the U.S. The 60-year-old wrote that the bigger problem is the “2000 killed by illegal aliens” in 2018. (That statistic was previously debunked by PolitiFact.) The post ended with three calls to “Build the wall.”

68 people were killed in mass shootings in 2018. Did you know that about 2000 were killed by illegal aliens? Just saying. Build the wall.#BuildTheWall #BuildThatWall — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 16, 2019

He also attacked women in another post, saying because 50 Shades of Grey had a large readership by women, females don’t have the right to be offended by Trump’s “grab them by the p***y”-type comments.

If women are upset at Trump’s naughty words, who in the hell bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 16, 2019

Sorbo also has nicknames like the president. See: “whacky Lefties.”

I know....this makes no sense to anyone except the whacky Lefties. Have them explain and see the blank look. https://t.co/4WDUHcL0jC — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 16, 2019

While his posts definitely have a lot of likes — the one referencing 50 Shades has more than 50,000, the anti-abortion one has 37,000-plus and the mass shootings one has 20,000 — he faced criticism by many, including Stephen King.

So-called mass shootings are just the tip of the iceberg. Guns killed 14,000 Americans in 2018. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 17, 2019

A party that invited hostile nations to attack its own democracy, locks children in cages, and destroys the environment for its own children cannot lecture me on morals. — Jeff Matemu (@JeffNc2) June 17, 2019

Google: Consent.



Then, delete your account. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 17, 2019

So you don’t understand the difference in consensual sex versus non consensual sex? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 17, 2019

A dude who voted for and supports this guy is going to mansplain morality?



Don't think so, Kev. pic.twitter.com/IRcMwZdI67 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 17, 2019

Xena was better than Hercules pic.twitter.com/ktZt98hbVo — Gustavo Molina (@GeM4uest) June 17, 2019

It's 2019. So of course we're all talking about O.J. Simpson, Bill Cosby and Kevin Sorbo today. — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 17, 2019

Sorbo was raised in a Lutheran family but now attends a nondenominational church. He told The Greenville News he’s been “completely blacklisted” for being public about his conservative views. “My wife warned me. She said, ‘This is going to hurt your career,'’’ he said in April.

He said that if it “wasn’t for faith-based or independent movies,” like Let There Be Light, “I wouldn’t have a career anymore. I gave them 12 years of two TV shows — one being the most watched show in the world — and [Hollywood] just said, 'Nope.'"

In 2014, he told Fox News, "There's a negativity towards Christians in Hollywood. And a negativity towards people who believe in God. There's also a negativity towards people who aren't liberal.”

Ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Sorbo said he was voting for Trump over Hillary Clinton because Jesus would vote for Trump. He said on Fox News, "You look at Hillary. Does Jesus, does God support lying? Does He support killing? I'm not saying she's a killer, but she let people die in Benghazi.”

He is very happy with Trump in office. In October, he said the controversial president “has done more for the USA since Reagan.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.











