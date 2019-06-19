    Bette Midler writes anti-Trump poem: 'There once was a girl from Slovenia'

    Bette Midler is once again taking on the Trumps. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

    While Donald Trump jetted off to Florida to officially kick off his 2020 re-election bid, one of his biggest celebrity critics was busy penning a little ditty.

    A couple of weeks after the president accused her of being a “washed-up psycho” on Twitter, Bette Midler is firing back with a poem that mocks both Trump and the first lady. In a tweet posted Tuesday night, the Grammy winner takes aim at the president’s mental health and cracks that the Slovenia-born Melania Trump tries to “flee” from her husband’s, ahem, romantic overtures.

    The Trumps kicked off the 2020 campaign in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday night. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Midler’s poem soon captured Twitter’s attention, with her fans cheering on her jabs at Trump.

    Trump supporters weren’t so pleased.

    Midler has been a longtime foil to Trump, who unleashed his own attack on her in early June. Presidential candidate Joe Biden later called Trump’s tweets about Midler, sent while the president was commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, “astounding.”

