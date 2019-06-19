Bette Midler writes anti-Trump poem: 'There once was a girl from Slovenia'

Bette Midler is once again taking on the Trumps. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

While Donald Trump jetted off to Florida to officially kick off his 2020 re-election bid, one of his biggest celebrity critics was busy penning a little ditty.

A couple of weeks after the president accused her of being a “washed-up psycho” on Twitter, Bette Midler is firing back with a poem that mocks both Trump and the first lady. In a tweet posted Tuesday night, the Grammy winner takes aim at the president’s mental health and cracks that the Slovenia-born Melania Trump tries to “flee” from her husband’s, ahem, romantic overtures.

There once was a girl from Slovenia

Who now lives right on Pennsylvinia

To the East Room she’ll flee

From her husband’s wee wee

While he plays with his own schizophrenia — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 18, 2019

Midler’s poem soon captured Twitter’s attention, with her fans cheering on her jabs at Trump.

Damn, I love you lady! Surviving 45 because of you. — Jody Karow (@jodyk88) June 19, 2019

You have the prize for the poet laureate love this well done 👍🏻 this made me laugh so hard xxx you are the queen 👑 — Lisa (@sisabatter) June 18, 2019

Poetry. Pure poetry. — Elli 🍎 (@elibt) June 18, 2019

Beautiful and elegant. You have quite the poetic talent, Ms. Midler. Such genius should be spread before the world. Definitely retweeting this!😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 — Noneofyourbusiness (@HaleQueen34) June 19, 2019

Trump supporters weren’t so pleased.

You need help, ALOT of help. And some very strong drugs. — Loren (@LorenSethC) June 19, 2019

Great stuff! Can’t wait to see what you come up with over the next FIVE YEARS! 😂😂 — Dorian M. Starkey (@DorianMStarkey) June 19, 2019

Holy cow. Really? Someone get this woman a career so she'll stop tweeting.



And it's "Pennsylvania." #BetteMidler https://t.co/hIev9DRYdx — Lori Johnston (@TheRealLoriJ) June 18, 2019

Midler has been a longtime foil to Trump, who unleashed his own attack on her in early June. Presidential candidate Joe Biden later called Trump’s tweets about Midler, sent while the president was commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, “astounding.”

