March Madness 2024 at Sky Harbor: What to know if you're flying during the Final Four

With the NCAA Men's Final Four 2024 basketball tournament coming to Phoenix this week, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing for a travel rush.

While the Phoenix airport is well equipped to handle big crowds for major sporting events − Super Bowl 2023 was here last year − travelers should keep in mind that crowds at the airport mean it will take longer to navigate it.

Higher than normal passenger traffic is expected as people arrive for the Final Four tournament that will be played April 6 and 8 in at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and prepare to leave on April 9.

Here's what to know if you'll be flying through the Phoenix airport during March Madness 2024.

How long are airport TSA wait times? Here's how to find out in real time

Where is the Final Four in Phoenix?

Preparations for the NCAA Men's Final Four are displayed at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on March 28, 2024.

The 2024 NCAA Final Four tournament will be played April 6 and 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The tournament was last held in metro Phoenix in 2017 when the venue was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Other Final Four events include the March Madness Music Festival at Hance Park in downtown Phoenix and the Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.

What is the busiest day at Phoenix airport for Final Four?

The highest Final Four passenger traffic days are expected on Thursday, April 4; Friday, April 5; and Tuesday, April 9, airport spokesman Eric Everts said. They did not give an estimate of how many people are expected to fly in and out during the Final Four.

Final Four 2024 car rentals

Make your Final Four car rental reservation before you arrive. Everts said the airport expects an increase in car rentals during the Final Four and walk-up customers may have limited options.

Does Phoenix light rail go to the airport?

Yes. People can ride the Valley Metro light rail between Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix.

To ride the light rail from the airport, take the free PHX Sky Train from Terminal 3 or Terminal 4 to the 44th Street Station, then purchase a pass from the Valley Metro fare vending machine and take the light rail westbound to downtown Phoenix. Cost is $2 per ride or $4 per day.

Use the Third Street/Washington station for events at the convention center, Footprint Center and Chase Field. Use the Roosevelt/Central Avenue or McDowell/Central Avenue stops for Hance Park.

Where do you pick up passengers at PHX?

Everts suggests picking up and dropping off passengers at the 24th Street or 44th Street Sky Train station.

The PHX Sky Train connects Terminals 3 and 4 to these stations, and Everts said pickups and dropoffs near the stations are a "convenient alternative" to using the curbsides at the terminals, which tend to get congested during peak travel times. It's free to ride the Sky Train.

People check in for their flights at Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec. 21, 2023.

How early should I get to Phoenix airport?

Because Sky Harbor is expecting more passengers than usual on Sunday, April 7, and Tuesday, April 9, Everts advised travelers to follow the "5-4-3-2-1 rule" to make the process of catching their flights as smooth as possible. That means allowing:

Five hours before departure to check out of your hotel.

Four hours before departure to return a rental car.

Three hours before departure to check in at the ticket counter.

Two hours before departure to get in line at the security checkpoint.

One hour before departure to arrive at your gate.

Phoenix airport travel tips

Everts offers these tips for navigating Sky Harbor Airport:

Check your flight status before heading to the airport. Check with your airline or go to skyharbor.com, which also has information about what dining, shopping and services are near your gate.

Stash your Final Four program in your carry-on bag. Glossy magazines are made with materials that can trigger security scanners and slow down the process of checking luggage.

Get through security more quickly with the free PHX Reserve program, where you can reserve a place in the TSA line up to six days in advance. You can also check security wait times online.

Anyone with questions about the airport can ask one of Sky Harbor's Navigator volunteers, identifiable by their purple uniforms. NCAA volunteers will also in the terminals to answer questions.

Travelers with a hidden disability like dementia or autism can reserve a Compassion Cacti lanyard, which signals to airport staff that its wearer needs more time, assistance or patience in the traveling process. Sky Harbor also has a sensory room for people who need a calm space, plus other services for travelers who need a little extra care.

Sky Harbor Airport parking: Complete guide to terminal, economy and off-site lots

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final Four 2024: Phoenix airport travel tips for NCAA fans