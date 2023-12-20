Sky Harbor Airport parking: Complete guide to terminal, economy and off-site lots

When passengers get ready for their flights, their plans must include getting to the airport.

That often involves parking their cars.

Passengers flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have several options for parking, including terminal garages, economy lots and off-airport parking areas.

Each option has its advantages — for instance, parking in the terminals offers the most convenience — but travelers should be aware of how much each option costs and how they'll get to their terminal after parking.

Here's everything air travelers should know about parking at the Phoenix airport, including how much it costs per day and whether reservations are required in advance.

How much does it cost to park at Phoenix airport?

The cost of parking at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport depends on where you park, with the terminal garages being the most expensive.

Here’s how much it costs per day to park at the Phoenix airport:

Terminal 3 garage: $30 for self-parking, $33 for premium parking, $39 for valet parking. Premium spaces are closest to the elevators and are identified by a white and blue Premium Parking sign.

Terminal 4 garage: $30 for self-parking, $33 for premium parking, $39 for valet parking.

West Economy garage: $16.

East Economy garages A and B: $16.

East Economy lot: $14.

24 th Street Station lot: $14.

West Economy Park and Walk: $9. This lot is about a 12-minute walk to Terminal 3 with no shuttle or Sky Train access.

Where is the best place to park at the Phoenix airport?

It depends on what you’re looking for and which terminal you're departing from.

Parking in the terminal garages is best for passengers who value convenient access. The terminal concourses are just an elevator ride away.

The economy garages and lots are ideal for those looking to keep costs lower. Most are a short walk from the free PHX Sky Train, which passengers can ride to the terminals.

The West Economy parking areas, including the lot at the 24th Street Sky Train Station, are closer to Terminal 3. The East Economy parking areas are more convenient to Terminal 4.

Do I need a reservation to park at Sky Harbor?

Parking reservations are not required, but they can help ensure that a spot will be available when you arrive. (Spots are not assigned.)

Parking can be reserved as early as six months before arrival and as late as two hours before arrival, according to Sky Harbor.

Sky Harbor offers a small savings for booking parking online ahead of time. But be aware that a $2 booking fee applies to online reservations.

To reserve parking, go to onlineparking.skyharbor.aero/PhoenixBooking.

How many parking spaces are available at Sky Harbor?

You can find out real-time parking availability by checking Sky Harbor's website.

Phoenix airport offsite parking rates: The Parking Spot and others

Another way to reduce the cost of airport parking is by parking off-site.

Several companies not affiliated with the airport offer parking just outside of Sky Harbor. Their rates include shuttle service to the airport.

Here are three Phoenix airport off-site parking options and how much they cost:

The Parking Spot Phoenix

The Parking Spot has three locations near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport:

The Parking Spot 1, at the corner of Washington and 38th streets.

The Parking Spot 2, at the corner of Van Buren and 40th streets.

The Parking Spot South, on 48th Street near several airport hotels and just off State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway).

Rates fluctuate based on demand. The Arizona Republic found a $10 per day rate for covered self-parking at all three locations for a Jan. 12-16 reservation, but rates were higher for the Christmas weekend, the lowest rate being $29.35 per day at The Parking Spot South.

Details: www.theparkingspot.com.

PreFlight Airport Parking

PreFlight Airport Parking in Phoenix is on 44th Street not far from the PHX Sky Train station. It offers four types of parking:

Premium covered spaces on the first floor.

Economy covered spaces on the second floor.

Outdoor parking.

Rooftop parking, the lowest-priced option.

Parking rates fluctuate based on demand and generally start around $11 per day.

Details: www.preflightairportparking.com.

Sky Harbor Airport Parking

Sky Harbor Airport Parking's lot on 40th Street offers uncovered and covered parking. Rates typically range between $10 and $15 per day.

Details: https://www.skyharborairportparking.net.

