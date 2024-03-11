March Madness 2024 Final Four hotel prices in Arizona are sky high. Here's what you'll pay

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four is less than a month from commencing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The national championship will be decided April 6-8.

Hotels closest to State Farm Stadium aren't sold out at this point, though prices are high and availability is limited. Hotel rooms are available elsewhere in metro Phoenix as well, and they're costly, too.

At press time, the Aloft Glendale at Westgate in the Westgate Entertainment District adjacent to State Farm Stadium cost $799 per night for an April 5-9 stay. In comparison, rates are $152 per night on April 13, the Saturday after the Final Four.

Hotels outside of Glendale, like the newly opened The Global Ambassador and Caesars Republic Scottsdale, also will charge premium rates during the Final Four. Both hotels' priciest rates of the season coincide with the Final Four. Global Ambassador's rates are $1,200 per night on April 5 and 6, while Caesars Republic's cheapest rooms are $1,300 per night on those dates.

Here's the latest price and availability outlook for hotels in metro Phoenix during the 2024 NCAA Final Four.

Where is the Final Four 2024?

The Final Four 2024 games will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fan events including the March Madness Music Festival and the Men's Final Four Fan Fest take place in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix hotel prices for the 2024 Final Four

Travelers who plan to stay in Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale or other nearby cities from April 5-9 will have few options close to State Farm Stadium, with hotels charging higher rates than normal.

Prices for most hotels in the Phoenix metro area won't be as pricey as they were for Super Bowl 2023, but they'll be higher than usual. On average, travelers can expect to pay $200-$500 per night.

The lowest price found during a recent search of hotel and travel websites was at Rodeway Inn Phoenix North I-17, about 23 miles from State Farm Stadium, starting at $56 per night. The lowest-priced hotel with a TripAdvisor traveler rating of at least 4 out of 5 was Days Hotel by Wyndham Mesa Near Phoenix, about 34 miles from the stadium, with rooms starting at $149 per night.

NCAA Final Four 2024 hotel availability

Hotel room inventories are tight near State Farm Stadium, but options abound elsewhere in metro Phoenix.

A recent search on the reservation websites of hotel chains with a large presence in metro Phoenix showed the following prices and availability for April 5-9:

Hilton had 34 hotels with rooms available. The lowest rates were for its hotels near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, two of which − Hilton Phoenix Airport and Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Airport North − advertised rates of $295 per night. The Hampton Inn, Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton locations in the Westgate Entertainment District, within walking distance of the stadium, range from $753 to $770 per night.

Marriott International had 74 hotels with rooms available. The lowest rate was $205 per night at Courtyard Phoenix Chandler/Fashion Center. Rooms at Marriott's three closest hotels to the stadium with vacancies − Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, Aloft Glendale at Westgate and TownePlace Suites Phoenix Glendale Sports & Entertainment District − ranged from $599 to $799 per night.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts had 23 available hotels in metro Phoenix. The Super 8 Phoenix West, at $91 per night, offered the lowest rate and is Wyndham's closest hotel to the stadium. The hotel chain's most expensive rates for the Final Four are at the Orange Tree Resort in Scottsdale, $288 per night.

Choice Hotels had 30 hotels with rooms available. The lowest rate for a hotel with a user rating of 3 or higher, indicating "good" or better, was $154 per night at the Comfort Inn & Suites Phoenix North/Deer Valley. The chain's closest vacancy to the stadium is the Comfort Suites Glendale-State Farm Stadium Area, starting at $449 per night.

IHG Hotels and Resorts had 23 hotels with rooms available. The lowest rate was at the Holiday Inn Phoenix-Chandler, advertised at $182 per night. The chain had two hotels with vacancies near the stadium: Staybridge Suites Phoenix-Glendale Sports District, starting at $584 per night, and Holiday Inn Glendale-Stadium & Entertainment District, starting at $591 per night.

