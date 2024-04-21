I’m a dietitian — eat this easy late night snack if you want to poop properly every morning

There's a fiber-rich nosh you're probably walking right past on the supermarket snack aisle that's perfect for keeping you regular in the mornings.

Here’s the straight poop.

There’s a simple, late night snack you should be eating to ensure you remain regular every morning, experts say — and it couldn’t be easier to prepare.

Roughly 16% of American adults suffer from constipation, and over 60 years of age, that percentage hops up to 33%, according to EatingWell.com — if you’re having trouble going in the mornings, it often has to do with the way you’re eating.

A surprising number of Americans are dogged by constipation problems — likely due to the fact that 95% of us don’t get enough fiber in our daily diets. Patryk Kosmider – stock.adobe.com

No need to reach for the laxatives or embark on a trendy cleanse, the pros say — simply pick up a handful of chickpeas.

Why chickpeas, you ask?

Dietitian Isabel Vasquez said that the number one foe of constipation is fiber — something the main ingredient in hummus has in spades.

“Fiber-rich foods help add bulk and water to your stool, and this helps food pass more quickly through your system,” Vasquez pointed out.

A shocking 95% of Americans aren’t getting enough fiber in their daily diet, she said.

Make your own crispy chickpea snack — or simply head to the local supermarket, where they’re trending on the treat aisle lately. whitestorm – stock.adobe.com

Besides your fiber-rich snack, you should be gulping down plenty of water, too.

“Fiber helps draw water into the stool to make it easier to pass, but if there isn’t enough water to do that, it can lead to further backup,” Vasquez warned. “So it’s essential to up your fluid intake as you eat more fiber.”

You can roast your own chickpeas very easily — just open a can, season and throw them in the oven.

Or simply head to the nearest supermarket, where flavored crunchy chickpea snacks are trending on the treat aisle these days.

They’re fun to eat like popcorn, but they’re packed with nutrients and gut-friendly prebiotics, too.