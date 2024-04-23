Lost Recipes: These recipes will give you the crepes

Eggs, milk, butter, flour and salt: These five simple ingredients — or some slight variation — come together in harmony to make one of the lightest, most delicate and delicious flavor vehicles you’ll ever taste.

Yes, for this week’s Lost Recipes we’re talking about the crepe, the pancake’s rich but neglected flat cousin. Seriously, many recipes seem to take it for granted that crepes will just appear like a magic carpet, ready to fly fancy fillings into your mouth.

While a hotcake is content with being a blob on a skillet, waiting for bubbles to rise before being flipped, crepes take a little more finesse and technique.

With a little practice, you too can learn to cook crepes.

Here’s a recipe for crepe batter the Advertiser published in 1970. It calls for:

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/3 cup milk

3 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

1 cup sifted flour

½ teaspoon salt

Combine the eggs, milk and butter (just go ahead and use butter), and beat it all together. Then sift your flour and salt together, and then gradually add that to the egg mixture. Beat it all together until it’s smooth. Then stop. Yes, stop. Don’t rush in and start cooking.

You’ll want to let the mixture rest and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before making crepes. It’s probably even better to get the mix ready a day ahead of when you plan to cook them.

The batter should end up thin, enough so that it’ll spread evenly across the pan. But if it’s too thin, you’ll have a hard time flipping it.

Here’s how to tell if your greased pan — 6 to 8 inch cast iron or nonstick — is ready to use. Put a drop of water on it. If it sizzles, it’s ready. Then put 2 tablespoons of batter into the skillet. Rotate it so that the batter covers the bottom completely. Cook it, then flip. Repeat these steps for each crepe until you’ve used up the batter. It should make around 16 crepes.

Crepe Sauce

A well-made crepe is destined for greater things than maple syrup. One option is this cheesy crepe sauce from 1970:

2 tablespoons margarine or butter

2 tablespoons flour

½ tablespoon salt

¾ cup milk

½ cup light cream

1/3 cup Swiss cheese

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

1 egg yolk, beaten

Melt the margarine in a saucepan. Blend in flour and salt. Add milk and cream. Cook and stir until it thickens. Add cheese, and heat until it’s melted. Stir in ½ cup of the hot cheese mixture into an egg yolk, and then return that into sauce pan. Cook 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Pour a cup of sauce over crepes just before you serve them.

Lemony-Salmon Crepes (1970)

Let’s get into fillings. Because crepes are flat and can easily roll up, think of them like a cross between a pancake and a tortilla. You can fill them with sweets. Fill them with creams. And, yes, you even do something like lemony salmon, if you’re a fish lover.

16 oz. can Alaska Red Sockeye Salmon

¾ cup light cream

½ cup chopped parsley

1 ½ teaspoon lemon rind

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan, and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and summer for 10 minutes. Place about 2 tablespoons of filling into each crepe,. Roll up and place into oven-proof dish. Cover. Heat in oven at 325 degrees for 15 minutes. Makes 16 crepes.

Apple Crepes (1986)

Here’s another crepe filling from 1986 that apple pie fans will love.

32 to 48 oven-baked apple slices

8 crepes, 8 inches in diameter

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ cup melted butter

½ cup bourbon, rum or Cognac

Arrange 4 to 6 apple slices on one half of each crepe. Fold the other half over. As you fill the crepes, place them slightly overlapping in a buttered baking dish. Sprinkle sugar on top, and then drizzle them with butter. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 5 minutes, or until hot throughout and you can see it start to caramelize.

WARNING: Here’s where the recipe gets a little dangerous. It says to put the alcohol into a small pan. warm it up on the stove, and then ignite it and pour it flaming over the hot crepes. If you’ve been sampling the alcohol as you cook, don’t do it. If your hands are unsteady, don’t do it. If you’re afraid of fire, don’t do it. Even if you’re confident you can do this, don’t do it alone. Have a cooking buddy on standby with a fire extinguisher. If things go successfully, you’ll have someone to enjoy crepes with.

Catfish Crepes (1986)

As someone who grew up in a catfish restaurant, I couldn’t pass up this recipe from 1986. It’s a much different take on the crepe:

1/3 cup cornmeal

1/3 cup unbleached flour

1 ¼ cups water

2 eggs

Mix ingredients in a crepe pan and make 8 crepes using the same techniques from above. This will obviously end up tasting like cornbread. Really thin cornbread.

For the filling you’ll need:

3 tablespoons oil

1 minced onion

2 tablespoons whole wheat flour

2 cups skim milk

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups flaked, cooked farm-raised catfish

Parsley

Brown the onion in oil, then add the whole wheat flour and mix until the onion is coated. Slowly add your milk, and let it cook and thicken. Then add the cheeses, salt and the fish. Cook it all together until the cheese melts.

Take your cornbread crepes, fill them with some of the mixture, close them and set them in a greased baking dish. Put them in oven for about 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees, until they’re heated throughout. Before serving, sprinkle with more parmesan and garnish with parsley.

