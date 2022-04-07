Lindsay Lohan says moving to Dubai taught her how to say 'no': 'Really putting myself first'

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about why her quieter life in Dubai is better for her well-being.

The Mean Girls star, 35, sat down with Vogue for a trip down memory lane, in which she revisited some of her most iconic fashion moments. In addition to explaining what inspired certain red carpet looks (like a Juicy Couture sweatsuit and skinny white scarf), Lohan also opened up about why she left Hollywood behind to live in the Middle East.

Lindsay Lohan opened up about how moving to Dubai helped her live a quieter, more private life. (Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm," she explained in the Vogue video. "I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life. It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first."

Lohan, who has previously spoken about her past issues with substance abuse and mental health issues, moved to Dubai in 2014. While she may not be a full-time Hollywood resident, she has recently returned to the public eye for a movie deal with Netflix and starred in a Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial that poked fun at her past struggles.

In addition to speaking about making the move to Dubai, Lohan gushed over photos from a shoot opposite her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is my favorite," she said. "This, I think, was probably the most fun I had on set, was working with Jamie Lee Curtis, just because she just has the best energy about her, and it was so fun to be able to see her become 'young' again and be the opposite for her."

Curtis, who also battled substance abuse during her younger years in the spotlight, recently praised the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star for her recent work in an interview with People.

"We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me," Curtis explained. "Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it's really brutal. So God bless her."

