Jamie Lee Curtis gushes over 'Freaky Friday' co-star Lindsay Lohan as she returns to the spotlight: 'She is a great talent'

Jamie Lee Curtis said she's proud of her former 'Freaky Friday' co-star Lindsay Lohan as she returns to Hollywood with a new Netflix movie deal and Super Bowl commercial. (Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis is praising Lindsay Lohan as her Freaky Friday co-star steps back into the spotlight.

Curtis, who portrayed Lohan’s mother in the 2003 body-switching film, spoke to People about the actress, who is next starring in a Netflix Christmas movie after leaving Hollywood following a tumultuous decade. The Halloween actress said of Lohan, “She is a great talent. And she's had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life — she's engaged."

In November 2021, Lohan took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Bader Shammas , captioning the post, “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Curtis, who like Lohan has been open about her struggles with substance abuse , also applauded Lohan for her recent Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial , which referenced her troubles with the law. In one scene, The Parent Trap star is said to have traded in “DUIs for DIYs,” revealing a scene of her bedazzling Danny Trejo’s ankle monitor bracelet.

“We're in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little [means] we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me,” the Halloween star continued. “Show business is very difficult, and being in front of the tabloid press is very difficult, it's really brutal. So God bless her."

In October 2021 interview with Yahoo, Curtis confirmed she and Lohan are still in contact over text — and that they even have a secret code to make sure they're texting the correct person.

"There's a song called 'Like I Love You' by Justin Timberlake,” she explained. “And Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes. And there's a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse. She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were like sitting there with a pad. … We were writing them down and then we would do the scene and then we'd play the song and try to lip-sync the few words that we knew. I'm telling you, we laughed. And that is my secret code with her. ‘What was the song we were lip-syncing to in the car?’"