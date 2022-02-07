Super Bowl 2022 commercials: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Megan Thee Stallion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart and more

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in Amazon's Super Bowl 2022 ad. (Photo: Amazon via YouTube)

Cook some chili and pour some chips into a bowl, because it's almost time to catch some of the wildest action of the year on TV. And not just on the field. Super Bowl 2022 promises some memorable — and star-studded — commercials, from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's spot for Amazon Alexa to Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth's tangle with the animal mascots for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Doritos to Demi Moore and Mila Kunis's playfully awkward moment for AT&T and many, many more.

In fact, NBC announced Thursday that it had already sold out all of its ad space during the game, with advertisers paying as much as $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime. While, in some cases, the full ads won't debut until the big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, many have already been released. Other companies have dropped teaser trailers.

Here's a look at what's available so far:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa

Take a (hilarious) peek at the couple's life together, if they could read each other's minds.

Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth and a lot of animals for Flamin' Hot

Someone — make that some things — really want those chips.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah for Uber Eats

Paltrow's line, "This candle tastes funny," is great, coming from the founder of Goop.

Idris Elba for Booking.com

No word on whether fiery explosions will be part of Elba's ad.

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Lay's

Who wouldn't want to take a road trip with these two?

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis for AT&T

They really did attend the same high school! And, of course, there's Ashton Kutcher.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the Pepsi Halftime Show

Some of the biggest names in music are promoting Pepsi before and during the event.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Brie Larson for Nissan

It's Schitt's Creek meets the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the most surprising crossover ever.

Kevin Hart for Sam's Club

He's so VIP that even his stunt double has a stunt double.

Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo

The former NFL linebacker tackles food waste — and the SNLer.

Andy Richter for Avocados from Mexico

You can do it, Andy!

The Clydesdales for Budweiser

Chloé Zhao, who won the Oscar in 2021 for directing Nomadland, was behind the lens.

Arnold Schwarzenegger for BMW

Just another day at the coffee shop...

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale for Planters

The former Community co-stars have a tiny disagreement.

Deion Sanders and son, Shedeur, for Oikos

The retired NFL star and his son, who plays football at Jackson State University, compete to see who's the strongest.

Your Cousin from Boston for Sam Adams

The Boston Dynamics robots really know how to get the party started.