'Like a hot knife through butter': You need this $40 mini chainsaw for winter pruning — it's 50% off
For you DIY gardeners out there, wintertime can be a bit of a drag. Your precious flora is wrapped or dormant, re-seeding and planting is months away, and you likely won't see any new blooms till Memorial Day. But one thing you can get done in the depths of winter? Pruning! Not only is it a great way to get some refreshing — and productive — outdoor time, it's a good bet that a lot of your plants could use a trim. Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale has presented an awesome, efficient and crazy-affordable way to get it done: the Saker Mini Chainsaw. This popular yard tool is easy to use and perfect for cutting through thicker branches. Speaking of cutting: It's on sale for just $40 for Amazon Prime members, down from $80.
This chopper has a high-efficiency motor that handles even thick branches with ease, all while weighing under 3 pounds.
Why is this a good deal?
This is a 50% discount if you're a Prime member. That's well worth your hard-earned dough, especially when you consider that miniature chainsaws from other brands like Craftsman are $90 or more.
Why do I need this?
If you have any kind of trees in your yard, they probably need a bit of pruning. Certain varieties require it to stay healthy throughout the year, and if you live somewhere that snows, it can build up on those dead branches. Compared with a pair of traditional pruning shears, this little chainsaw makes the job practically effortless.
This chainsaw is only 4 inches long. There's also a safety lock that has to be pressed before the saw activates. It even comes with a handy carrying case, so you can store the device when it's not in use. The battery is a 20-volt, 1500mAh rechargeable. It can still get bogged down when cutting particularly thick branches, but it's sufficient for most jobs.
What reviewers say
"I'm so glad I didn't spend a bunch of money buying a lot bigger electric saw," one reviewer said. "All I really need to do is cut small branches and saplings. This little guy did it with ease. I was really surprised at the power to be honest with you. Especially for the price. It seems to be built very well. Will it last? Only time will tell, but it does its job and it does it well. It cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter. I would most definitely recommend this for small jobs."
"One of my favorite purchases!" another fan raved. "I love to help with yard work and with 3 acres of oak trees, chainsaws are a must! But sometimes I just need a little chainsaw for the smaller limbs. This fits the bill perfectly! It is so easy to use and as an almost 50-year-old woman, I like that it’s not huge and bulky."
"My neighbor has a pine tree that constantly rains down seeds in my backyard, causing a LOT of saplings to sprout. I was periodically using hedge trimmers to take them down, but the Florida heat meant that I neglected this all summer and then some," said one shopper. "I’d never used a chainsaw before and I’m not the best with power tools. I gave this a chance and I am glad I did! I was able to cut down half the saplings in about an hour or less. With trimmers, it would be a miserable, sweaty, all-day affair."
"I had a palm tree growing in a hard-to-access location so I couldn't use a larger saw," a final reviewer said. "It worked as advertised, it did freeze up on me a couple of times, but I was asking a lot of the small blade going through a pretty thick trunk. Because it was lightweight, it helped because I had to stretch to reach it."
Identical to the other version in most respects, this comes with two batteries instead of one. PS: It's also available in pink!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
