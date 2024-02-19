'Like a hot knife through butter': You need this $40 mini chainsaw for winter pruning — it's 50% off

For you DIY gardeners out there, wintertime can be a bit of a drag. Your precious flora is wrapped or dormant, re-seeding and planting is months away, and you likely won't see any new blooms till Memorial Day. But one thing you can get done in the depths of winter? Pruning! Not only is it a great way to get some refreshing — and productive — outdoor time, it's a good bet that a lot of your plants could use a trim. Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale has presented an awesome, efficient and crazy-affordable way to get it done: the Saker Mini Chainsaw. This popular yard tool is easy to use and perfect for cutting through thicker branches. Speaking of cutting: It's on sale for just $40 for Amazon Prime members, down from $80.

Why is this a good deal?

This is a 50% discount if you're a Prime member. That's well worth your hard-earned dough, especially when you consider that miniature chainsaws from other brands like Craftsman are $90 or more.

Why do I need this?

If you have any kind of trees in your yard, they probably need a bit of pruning. Certain varieties require it to stay healthy throughout the year, and if you live somewhere that snows, it can build up on those dead branches. Compared with a pair of traditional pruning shears, this little chainsaw makes the job practically effortless.

This chainsaw is only 4 inches long. There's also a safety lock that has to be pressed before the saw activates. It even comes with a handy carrying case, so you can store the device when it's not in use. The battery is a 20-volt, 1500mAh rechargeable. It can still get bogged down when cutting particularly thick branches, but it's sufficient for most jobs.

Hew don't necessarily think of February as gardening time, but axe yourself: Wouldn't it be nice to branch out to a new world of (literally) handy power tools with this chainsaw? (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I'm so glad I didn't spend a bunch of money buying a lot bigger electric saw," one reviewer said. "All I really need to do is cut small branches and saplings. This little guy did it with ease. I was really surprised at the power to be honest with you. Especially for the price. It seems to be built very well. Will it last? Only time will tell, but it does its job and it does it well. It cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter. I would most definitely recommend this for small jobs."

"One of my favorite purchases!" another fan raved. "I love to help with yard work and with 3 acres of oak trees, chainsaws are a must! But sometimes I just need a little chainsaw for the smaller limbs. This fits the bill perfectly! It is so easy to use and as an almost 50-year-old woman, I like that it’s not huge and bulky."

"My neighbor has a pine tree that constantly rains down seeds in my backyard, causing a LOT of saplings to sprout. I was periodically using hedge trimmers to take them down, but the Florida heat meant that I neglected this all summer and then some," said one shopper. "I’d never used a chainsaw before and I’m not the best with power tools. I gave this a chance and I am glad I did! I was able to cut down half the saplings in about an hour or less. With trimmers, it would be a miserable, sweaty, all-day affair."

"I had a palm tree growing in a hard-to-access location so I couldn't use a larger saw," a final reviewer said. "It worked as advertised, it did freeze up on me a couple of times, but I was asking a lot of the small blade going through a pretty thick trunk. Because it was lightweight, it helped because I had to stretch to reach it."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $160 $730 Save $570 See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $290 Save $150 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker $46 $54 Save $8 See at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer $81 $130 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $22 $45 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Utopia Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon