I left my McDonald’s Big Mac out for over a year — the results are unbelievable

A UK woman who left her Big Mac out for over a year was astonished after the sandwich looked as good as new — with leafy green lettuce, a soft bun and not a speck of mold. She detailed her so-called fast food fountain of youth in a TikTok video with over 3 million views.

“It’s unbelievable that the Big Mac has stood the test of time,” medical herbalist Naa Adjeley Tsofanye exclaimed in the caption to the everlasting heartstopper.

She reportedly kicked off her experiment on February 2 of last year by leaving McDonald’s iconic double-decker nosh on a plate with fries to see how it would change over time.

Fast forward to a year and three weeks later and the Mac looked as if it was placed in a high-octane hyperbaric chamber.

“There is still some moisture in it — it hasn’t entirely dried out,” Naa Adjeley Tsofanye exclaimed while examining the lettuce. Naa-Adjeley/TikTok

“There is no sign of mold,” described Tsofanye in the freaky clip while dissecting the seemingly rot-resistant treat with latex gloves. “As you can see [the lettuce is] very much still green.”

She then peeled the lettuce off of the patty and rubbed it with her fingers, revealing that the perplexingly preserved vegetable had even retained some liquid.

“Can you see the shine on my gloves?” the experimenter demonstrated to her thousands of followers. “There is still some moisture in it — it hasn’t entirely dried out,”

The Brit asked how it was “possible” that a “lettuce that is not connected to the root, has not been watered, has not been out in the sun, has managed to retain its colors.”

The Big Mac reportedly didn’t even have a speck of mold. Naa-Adjeley/TikTok

In a follow-up experiment, Tsofanye says she plans to monitor both the Big Mac lettuce and a Golden Arches side salad to determine whether the green’s fortitude against time is owed to the plant’s properties or its burger “environment.”

Beauty and burger buffs alike may be on to something as some skincare

No word if influencers will try and rub Big Macs on their skin to try and harness its alleged age-defying properties.

Needless to say, the TikTok commentariat was flabbergasted over the seemingly immortal Big Mac.

“This is scary,” said one freaked-out viewer, while another wrote, “Not even the germs will eat it.”

A third exclaimed, “And the lettuce in my fridge turns brown after two days! Like come on I was gonna eat that.”

“I’m probably still digesting a burger from 1995 when they were 35 cents,” quipped one TikTok wit of the seemingly immortal nosh.

Tsofanye plans to conduct a similar experiment with McDonald’s side salad to see if the agelessness derives from the lettuce itself or the environment it was in. Naa-Adjeley/TikTok

Meanwhile, another wrote, “More concerned the meat didn’t rot too.”

This isn’t the first McDonald’s nosh to be seemingly impervious to decay. In the fall, fast food fans freaked over a “fossilized” McDonald’s cheeseburger that appeared perfectly preserved — albeit hard as cement — despite being left in a car wheel for years.

Meanwhile, in 2022, a Washington, DC, receptionist was flabbergasted after discovering that a McDonald’s cheeseburger she kept for five years appeared exactly the same as when she bought it — aside from also being rock hard.

Many have speculated that the Big Mac’s Paul Rudd-evoking agelessness is due to the company using cutting-edge preservatives or even mold-free meat strains.

McDonald’s dismissed these speculations in a 2020 statement, instead attributing their hamburger’s longevity to a dry environment that inhibits the growth of mold and bacteria.

“Food prepared at home that is left to dehydrate could see similar results,” they declared “Look closely, the burgers you are seeing are likely dried out and dehydrated, and by no means ‘the same as the day they were purchased.’ “