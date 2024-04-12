Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Its Sweetest Tax Day Deal

It might be the best tax break you get this year.

Oh, hey, Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts—again. We’re not complaining. On the contrary, we’re super excited about Krispy Kreme’s latest deal because it falls on one of the most stressful days of the year—Tax Day. Sometimes, a bite of a satisfying treat can take the sting—at least momentarily—out of that line on your tax return that says you owe money. Or, it can be a way to celebrate that you’re getting money back.

Either way (or even if you filed your taxes back in February and haven’t thought about it since), Krispy Kreme has a deal for you on April 15. Just like last year, you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just the price of the tax.

How to Get a Dozen Original Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for Just the Sales Tax

The doughnut chain calls the super low-priced dozen doughnuts an additional "deduction" on Tax Day. For the second consecutive year, when you buy an Original Glazed or assorted dozen—including the limited-time Kit Kat collaboration doughnuts—from the shop, you can receive a second Original Glazed dozen for only the price of the sales tax. The amount of tax will vary by state, depending on each state's sales tax rate.

Customers who order in-shop are limited to two dozen at the sales-tax price. Those who order online for pick up or delivery are limited to one dozen.

Two dozen doughnuts can be a lot, so we have some suggestions for what to do with any extras. You can freeze the Original Glazed doughnuts and pull out one or two at a time to make pan-fried Krispy Kreme doughnuts with melted ice cream.

Or, drop a box off at your tax preparer's office, no chit-chat necessary. They will probably appreciate them the most.

