Kohl's Black Friday deals are going through the weekend! Save up to 50% off Cuisinart, Dyson, Ninja and more
You can also score $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Kohl's, like many other major retailers, has extended their Black Friday sales through this holiday weekend, with their absolutely huge array of Black Friday savings still going strong. Name just about any product on a range of home goods to clothing and Kohl's has slashed the price of it: $100 off a fan-favorite Dyson cordless vacuum here, $122 off a Ninja air fryer oven there; and while you're at it, grab these gorgeous nubby sweaters down from $36 to only $12, too! We're not sure how long these deals will last, so if you see something you like at a decent price, it's time to pull the trigger and buy it while it's hot.
Cuisinart Hot and Iced Brew Coffee Center 2-in-1 Coffeemaker$101$230Save $129 with codes
Emeril Lagasse Blender & Beyond Immersion Blender$50$110Save $60 with codes
PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer$58$150Save $92 with codes
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven$108$230Save $122 with codes
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill$115$250Save $135 with codes
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set, 10-Piece$166$400Save $234 with codes
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-qt. Stand Mixer$144$280Save $136 with codes
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor$144$270Save $126 with codes
The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw$8$20Save $11 with code
Google Nest Smart Thermostat$90$130Save $40
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum$500$600Save $100
Blink Video Doorbell$30$60Save $30
JBL Clip 4 Ultra Portable Waterproof Speaker$45$80Save $35
JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds$50$100Save $50
Sonoma Goods For Life Raglan Sweater$12$36Save $24 with code
Sonoma Goods for Life Flannel Sleep Set$18$40Save $22 with code
Croft & Barrow Effortless Stretch Pull-On Straight-Leg Pants$16$40Save $24 with code
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Pull-On Jeans$14$48Save $34 with code
Levi's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans$36$60Save $24
Tek Gear Womens Hooded Mixed-Media Jacket$26$55Save $29 with code
Columbia Switchback III Hooded Packable Jacket$50$75Save $25
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots$60$85Save $25
Skechers Go Walk Joy Sensational Day Women's Slip-On Shoes$39$65Save $26
Sharper Image Spahaven Soothe Foot Bath with Heated Massage$60$100Save $40
Sharper Image Powerboost 2.0 Deep Tissue Percussion Massager$80$180Save $100
Black Friday sales like this were huge motivators last year, with record-breaking consumer activity. What does that mean for you? Shopping competition in 2023 — so don't delay! You'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through the end of the sale, and score an extra 20% off many items with code UGET20 — plus an additional 10% off floor care, kitchen and furniture items with code GET10. And, shipping is free for purchases of $25 or more. Scroll for Kohl's best Black Friday weekend deals so far, then hop on over here to check out more of our favorite extended Black Friday finds.
Best Kohl's Black Friday kitchen deals
Whether you're feeling like a toasty-hot cuppa joe or a tall glass of iced goodness, this two-in-one brewer is ready to be your in-home barista. There are carafe and single-serve options too!
The little multitasker lets you puree, whip and blend with one hand. Bonus: The interchangeable attachments are dishwasher-safe.
For the uninitiated, an extra-large capacity air fryer will change your life. This one makes food prep easier and faster than anything you do on the stovetop.
Much more than a traditional air fryer, this Foodi is eight devices in one. It can expertly air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast and more. Plus, it's designed to accommodate larger and flatter foods, like pizza.
Another handy gadget with a narrower footprint, this Cuisinart model lets you toast, bake, roast, air fry and sear all from your countertop. This might just be the holiday helper you've been wishing for.
If you're looking to replace your old, scratched-up cookware, check out this NeverStick set from Ninja, a trusted name in kitchenware. You'll get an 8-inch frying pan, a 10.25-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 3-quart saucepan with glass lid and a 6.5-quart saucepan with glass lid.
This stand mixer will be your best friend this holiday season. The whisk, dough hook and paddle attachment will serve all your baking needs.
A favorite among chefs and home cooks alike, this kitchen workhorse chops, mixes and kneads with ease. And it'll outlast just about every other cooking gadget you have.
Best Kohl's Black Friday home deals
Available in nearly a zillion designs (OK ... more like 80), the Big One blanket is a Kohl's classic for a reason. It's ultra-plush, huge (60-by-72 inches), and at less than $10, you can happily grab a few to help you stay toasty all winter long.
This smart thermostat syncs seemlessly with your smartphone via the Nest app. Now you can control the temperature of your home from the store, the airport or the comfort of your couch.
If you've got pets, this is the vacuum you've been dreaming of. It features three cleaning modes, plus a motorbar head to deep clean all floor types and detangle both pet and human hair as you go. No more snags!
Best Kohl's Black Friday tech deals
Keep an eye on your deliveries and check to see who's visiting before you answer the door with the Blink doorbell. This video doorbell has a long-lasting battery with motion sensors to alert you to passersby and even wildlife.
Reviewers say the overall quality is great: "Fantastic video quality, and easy to use!"
Take your music to go with this handy, waterproof personal speaker by JBL. It makes a great gift, especially for anyone who loves to sing in the shower.
This reviewer said they make great gifts, too: "The Clip 4 is small but a packs a big punch. The wound quality is surprisingly very good for such a small speaker. Battery life is long as well; we've run it for hours at a time an it never died. I ended up buying 5 more of these for gifts."
Thanks to the nearly 40 hours of battery life and their sweat- and water-resistant properties, these little earbuds can go anywhere — from the gym to the beach and beyond.
Best Kohl's Black Friday clothing deals
A snuggly sweater is essential for chillier temps, and we love this ultrasoft option from Sonoma, which is on sale for a mere $12 in nine great colors from bright blue to ivory.
Christmas morning pictures don't have to involve unflattering, mismatched pj's and even-less-flattering frizzy bedhead. For the former, we suggest this two-piece set, featuring cozy flannel pants and a soft henley long-sleeved tee. For the latter? Silk pillowcases might be a good start.
Comfort and style meet perfectly in these flattering faves, which have a pull-on design with no zips or snaps. The stretchy sateen fabric keeps you feeling cozy, with a flattering cut that slips and shapes.
This high-waist style lengthens your legs (especially when you add a heel) and smooths your middle thanks to its flat, wide elastic waistband and generously stretchy material.
These Levi's are classics for a reason. The denim is durable yet comfortable, and the flattering above-the-hip cut makes these jeans perfect for pairing with blouses, tees, turtlenecks and more.
Stay warm without weighing yourself down with this mixed-media jacket from Tek Gear, thanks to its quilted front, inner lining and long sleeves with thumbholes, perfect for pulling down over chilly hands. There are 12 colors on sale now for less than $27 apiece.
This lightweight raincoat is designed to keep you "perfectly dry" on wet days. It's made from Columbia's waterproof Hyrdroplus fabric, which protects in the hardest of downpours — even that dreaded wintertime sleet.
Best Kohl's Black Friday shoe deals
The ankle-height version of Ugg's classic boots are on sale in multiple colors — chestnut, black, and stone gray. You'll love tucking your fleece leggings or jeans into these babies during the colder winter months.
There's a reason these slip-ons are called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you don them. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Best Kohl's Black Friday health & wellness deals
Take care of your tootsies throughout boot season! This foot bath soothes with up to 100°F water, a smoothing pumice stone and a bubble massager.
After a long morning of shoveling snow or a long day in an office chair, a nice deep-tissue massage might be just the ticket for relaxation and pain relief. If you can't afford to go to a masseuse every night, this massage gun from Sharper Image will deliver soothing results for a one-time $80 price.
