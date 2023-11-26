Kohl's Black Friday deals are going through the weekend! Save up to 50% off Cuisinart, Dyson, Ninja and more

Kohl's, like many other major retailers, has extended their Black Friday sales through this holiday weekend, with their absolutely huge array of Black Friday savings still going strong. Name just about any product on a range of home goods to clothing and Kohl's has slashed the price of it: $100 off a fan-favorite Dyson cordless vacuum here, $122 off a Ninja air fryer oven there; and while you're at it, grab these gorgeous nubby sweaters down from $36 to only $12, too! We're not sure how long these deals will last, so if you see something you like at a decent price, it's time to pull the trigger and buy it while it's hot.

Black Friday sales like this were huge motivators last year, with record-breaking consumer activity. What does that mean for you? Shopping competition in 2023 — so don't delay! You'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through the end of the sale, and score an extra 20% off many items with code UGET20 — plus an additional 10% off floor care, kitchen and furniture items with code GET10. And, shipping is free for purchases of $25 or more. Scroll for Kohl's best Black Friday weekend deals so far, then hop on over here to check out more of our favorite extended Black Friday finds.

Best Kohl's Black Friday kitchen deals

Best Kohl's Black Friday home deals

Kohl's Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum $500 $600 Save $100 If you've got pets, this is the vacuum you've been dreaming of. It features three cleaning modes, plus a motorbar head to deep clean all floor types and detangle both pet and human hair as you go. No more snags! $500 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Black Friday tech deals

Blink Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 Keep an eye on your deliveries and check to see who's visiting before you answer the door with the Blink doorbell. This video doorbell has a long-lasting battery with motion sensors to alert you to passersby and even wildlife. Reviewers say the overall quality is great: "Fantastic video quality, and easy to use!" $30 at Kohl's

JBL JBL Clip 4 Ultra Portable Waterproof Speaker $45 $80 Save $35 Take your music to go with this handy, waterproof personal speaker by JBL. It makes a great gift, especially for anyone who loves to sing in the shower. This reviewer said they make great gifts, too: "The Clip 4 is small but a packs a big punch. The wound quality is surprisingly very good for such a small speaker. Battery life is long as well; we've run it for hours at a time an it never died. I ended up buying 5 more of these for gifts." $45 at Kohl's

Best Kohl's Black Friday clothing deals

Best Kohl's Black Friday shoe deals

Best Kohl's Black Friday health & wellness deals

Kohl's Sharper Image Powerboost 2.0 Deep Tissue Percussion Massager $80 $180 Save $100 After a long morning of shoveling snow or a long day in an office chair, a nice deep-tissue massage might be just the ticket for relaxation and pain relief. If you can't afford to go to a masseuse every night, this massage gun from Sharper Image will deliver soothing results for a one-time $80 price. $80 at Kohl's

