Kohl's Black Friday deals are on! Save up to 50% off Cuisinart, Dyson, Ninja and more
You can also score $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Every major retailer in the books is taking part in Black Friday sales today, and Kohl's is no exception. They've dropped an absolutely huge Black Friday sale, and it's full to the brim with super savings. Name just about any product on a range of home goods to clothing and Kohl's has slashed the price of it — $150 off a fan-favorite Dyson cordless vacuum here, $140 off a Ninja air fryer oven there; and while you're at it, grab these gorgeous nubby sweaters down from $36 to only $11, too! We're not sure how long these deals will last, so if you see something you like at a decent price, it's time to pull the trigger and buy it while it's hot.
Cuisinart Hot and Iced Brew Coffee Center 2-in-1 Coffeemaker$107$230Save $123 with codes
Emeril Lagasse Blender & Beyond Immersion Blender$54$110Save $56 with codes
PowerXL Vortex Pro 8-Quart Air Fryer$54$150Save $96 with codes
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven$99$230Save $131 with codes
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill$122$250Save $128 with codes
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set, 10-Piece$230$400Save $170
Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-qt. Stand Mixer$153$280Save $127 with codes
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor$200$270Save $70
The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw$8$20Save $11 with code
Google Nest Smart Thermostat$90$130Save $40
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum$450$600Save $150
Blink Video Doorbell$30$60Save $30
JBL Clip 4 Ultra Portable Waterproof Speaker$45$80Save $35
JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds$50$100Save $50
Sonoma Goods for Life Flannel Sleep Set$17$40Save $23 with code
Croft & Barrow Effortless Stretch Pull-On Straight-Leg Pants$17$40Save $23 with code
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Pull-On Jeans$15$48Save $33 with code
Levi's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans$36$60Save $24
Tek Gear Womens Hooded Mixed-Media Jacket$23$55Save $32 with code
Columbia Switchback III Hooded Packable Jacket$50$75Save $25
Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Women's Winter Boots$60$85Save $25
Skechers Go Walk Joy Sensational Day Women's Slip-On Shoes$39$65Save $26
Sharper Image Spahaven Soothe Foot Bath with Heated Massage$60$100Save $40
Sharper Image Powerboost 2.0 Deep Tissue Percussion Massager$80$180Save $100
Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart TV$90$140Save $50
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$90$129Save $39
CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence$14$25Save $11
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13 with coupon
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker$50$100Save $50
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$100$230Save $130
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$89$124Save $35
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$50$134Save $84 with Prime and coupon
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer$69$90Save $21
Loveledi Portable Charger, 2-Pack$20$36Save $16 with Prime
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips$37$55Save $18
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$118$345Save $227
Dyson Airwrap$480$600Save $120
Hotor Car Trash Can$4$14Save $10 with coupon
Black Friday sales like this were huge motivators last year, with record-breaking consumer activity. What does that mean for you? Shopping competition in 2023 — so don't delay! You'll get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent through the end of the day, and score an extra 15% off many items with code GOSHOP15 — plus an additional 10% off some home items with code GET10. Plus, shipping is free for purchases of $25 or more. Scroll for Kohl's best Black Friday deals so far, then hop on over here to check out more of our favorite Black Friday finds.
Best Kohl's Black Friday kitchen deals
Whether you're feeling like a toasty-hot cuppa joe or a tall glass of iced goodness, this two-in-one brewer is ready to be your in-home barista. There are carafe and single-serve options too!
The little multitasker lets you puree, whip and blend with one hand. Bonus: The interchangeable attachments are dishwasher-safe.
For the uninitiated, an extra-large capacity air fryer will change your life. This one makes food prep easier and faster than anything you do on the stovetop.
Much more than a traditional air fryer, this Foodi is eight devices in one. It can expertly air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast and more. Plus, it's designed to accommodate larger and flatter foods, like pizza.
Another handy gadget with a narrower footprint, this Cuisinart model lets you toast, bake, roast, air fry and sear all from your countertop. This might just be the holiday helper you've been wishing for.
If you're looking to replace your old, scratched-up cookware, check out this NeverStick set from Ninja, a trusted name in kitchenware. You'll get an 8-inch frying pan, a 10.25-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, a 3-quart saucepan with glass lid and a 6.5-quart saucepan with glass lid.
This stand mixer will be your best friend this holiday season. The whisk, dough hook and paddle attachment will serve all your baking needs.
A favorite among chefs and home cooks alike, this kitchen workhorse chops, mixes and kneads with ease. And it'll outlast just about every other cooking gadget you have.
Best Kohl's Black Friday home deals
Available in nearly a zillion designs (OK ... more like 80), the Big One blanket is a Kohl's classic for a reason. It's ultra-plush, huge (60-by-72 inches), and at less than $10, you can happily grab a few to help you stay toasty all winter long.
This smart thermostat syncs seamlessly with your smartphone via the Nest app. Now you can control the temperature of your home from the store, the airport or the comfort of your couch.
If you want to reinvent your cleaning routine, this is the vacuum you've been dreaming of. It offers both the power of a corded vacuum with the ease and flexibility of a cordless, seamlessly navigating through all floor types to provide the best clean. Plus, it has an anti-tangle conical brush bar to remove long hair and pet hair from anywhere they've set in, perfect for all you pet owners out there.
Best Kohl's Black Friday tech deals
Keep an eye on your deliveries and check to see who's visiting before you answer the door with the Blink doorbell. This video doorbell has a long-lasting battery with motion sensors to alert you to passersby and even wildlife.
Reviewers say the overall quality is great: "Fantastic video quality, and easy to use!"
Take your music to go with this handy, waterproof personal speaker by JBL. It makes a great gift, especially for anyone who loves to sing in the shower.
This reviewer said they make great gifts, too: "The Clip 4 is small but a packs a big punch. The wound quality is surprisingly very good for such a small speaker. Battery life is long as well; we've run it for hours at a time an it never died. I ended up buying 5 more of these for gifts."
Thanks to the nearly 40 hours of battery life and their sweat- and water-resistant properties, these little earbuds can go anywhere — from the gym to the beach and beyond.
Best Kohl's Black Friday clothing deals
Christmas morning pictures don't have to involve unflattering, mismatched pj's and even-less-flattering frizzy bedhead. For the former, we suggest this two-piece set, featuring cozy flannel pants and a soft henley long-sleeved tee. For the latter? Silk pillowcases might be a good start.
Comfort and style meet perfectly in these flattering faves, which have a pull-on design with no zips or snaps. The stretchy sateen fabric keeps you feeling cozy, with a flattering cut that slips and shapes.
This high-waist style lengthens your legs (especially when you add a heel) and smooths your middle thanks to its flat, wide elastic waistband and generously stretchy material.
These Levi's are classics for a reason. The denim is durable yet comfortable, and the flattering above-the-hip cut makes these jeans perfect for pairing with blouses, tees, turtlenecks and more.
Stay warm without weighing yourself down with this mixed-media jacket from Tek Gear, thanks to its quilted front, inner lining and long sleeves with thumbholes, perfect for pulling down over chilly hands. There are 12 colors on sale now for less than $25 apiece.
This lightweight raincoat is designed to keep you "perfectly dry" on wet days. It's made from Columbia's waterproof Hyrdroplus fabric, which protects in the hardest of downpours — even that dreaded wintertime sleet.
Best Kohl's Black Friday shoe deals
The ankle-height version of Ugg's classic boots are on sale in multiple colors — chestnut, black, and stone gray. You'll love tucking your fleece leggings or jeans into these babies during the colder winter months.
There's a reason these slip-ons are called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you don them. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Best Kohl's Black Friday health & wellness deals
Take care of your tootsies throughout boot season! This foot bath soothes with up to 100°F water, a smoothing pumice stone and a bubble massager.
After a long morning of shoveling snow or a long day in an office chair, a nice deep-tissue massage might be just the ticket for relaxation and pain relief. If you can't afford to go to a masseuse every night, this massage gun from Sharper Image will deliver soothing results for a one-time $80 price.
More Black Friday deals
Insignia's 24-inch TV is a popular choice thanks to its 1,080-pixel resolution and Fire TV capabilities — you can stream more than a million shows and movies. And now, the TV's already low price is even lower than before. The Alexa-equipped remote makes it easy to flip through channels using just your voice.
AirPods are easily the most popular earbuds on the market. If you've never tried them, now is the moment. Normally $129, this set is down to just 80 bucks for Black Friday. Find out why more than half a million (!) reviewers rave about these earbuds. Spoiler: incredible sound quality and a whopping 24 hours of battery life, plus impressive, easy-to-use features galore.
Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRx serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 44,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
Aside from their fab price (over 40% off!), we love the real-time power readout on the front of the case of these earbuds, making it so much easier than pulling out your phone and swiping to find out how much charge is left. The top number shows how much juice is in the case, while the two smaller indicators show readings for each bud. Pretty smart! But that's not their only innovative feature: These buds have everything you'd expect in a quality pair. On-ear controls let you answer calls, skip songs and activate Siri. They also have multiple sound modes to pick from. Nearly 8,000 five-star fans can't be wrong, right?
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
As sleek as your full-sized appliances, this versatile cooker air fries, bakes, broils, toasts and more. It's roomy enough to fit a 4-pound chicken, six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, and will make your crispy-crunchy dreams a reality in no time. Don't be surprised if you start using this more than your actual oven!
This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds! Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery, too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. We haven't seen this viral cleaner priced much lower than it currently is in years (it was only a few bucks cheaper back in July for Prime Day) — and when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips.
At just about half a pound, this topseller is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in dexterity. With this handy grabber tool, you'll be able to grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches for easy reaching and folds down for space-saving storage when not in use. Its rubber claws ensure a secure hold, and its grips are also equipped with magnets for lifting metallic items small and large.
With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won't take up too much space on your counter. Its patent-pending TurboCrisp technology helps ensure quick, even cooking with that crunch factor we all crave (though you'll be able to cook with as much as 75% less fat than deep-frying). The user-friendly touchscreen lights up while in use and features time and temperature settings (from 90-400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn't always included with air fryers.
If you get stressed when you're out and about and notice your phone's battery is at 13%, this portable charger duo is a must. They're slim and compact enough to keep stashed in your bag at all times, and each one has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at a time. Keep one for yourself and give one as a stocking stuffer ... or not! At 45% off, this is the cheapest we've seen this set since spring.
Crest Whitestrips rarely drop in price unless it's a big sales event, and as far as we can tell, they haven't been cheaper all year. Brighter smile, here you come (and for 50% off!).
This No. 1 bestseller is 66% off — one of its lowest prices ever — and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need. Henckels has been crafting quality knives for over a century, so you can rest assured they know what they're doing.
This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon.
Have a car full of fast food containers and crumpled tissues? We'd advise scooping up this No. 1 bestselling car trash can while it's on sale for a mere $4 — at 70% off, it's the best price we've seen.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.