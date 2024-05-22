Keep Oklahoma Beautiful brushes in paint program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) will be opening up applications for its Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program starting June 1. A program that is used to enhance the natural beauty across Oklahoma.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was founded in 1965 and is a statewide nonprofit organization that encourages Oklahoma citizens to preserve and strengthen a sustainable environment throughout the state. KOB has several other state-wide programs which includes Litter Education, Paint Oklahoma Beautiful, and Lend-A-Bin.

Paint Oklahoma Beautiful is an initiative that supports the community with beautification projects to build up and revitalize the visual appeal of public areas. They provide organizations across the state with paint that has been donated by H-I-S Paint and stipend checks for the supplies.

The Paint Oklahoma Beautiful program gives eligible organizations the ability to apply for the donated paint if they are looking to increase the visual interests of public areas.

“We are so thrilled to partner with HIS Paint and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to bring this program to communities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Maeve Phillips, Program Manager at KOB. “We want to empower local groups to take pride in their town and contribute to a more beautiful Oklahoma.”

In 2023, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to freshen up 25 buildings across the span of 18 communities throughout the state. Around 615 gallons of recycled paint was used by participants instead of being thrown away to the landfill.

Groups and organizations that are interested in the program have until the deadline of July 31, 2024 to fill out an application.

To find out more information and to apply for the program you can click here. Those interested in applying may also contact the program manager, Maeve Phillips, through email maeve@keepoklahomabeautiful.com or by calling 405-286-9141.

