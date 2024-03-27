'If you want to hide something, put it in a book': This bestselling diversion safe is on sale for just $13
We all have at least a few little trinkets and treasures we want to keep hidden away. Whether it's while we're on vacation or just heading out to work for the day, sometimes the lock on the front door isn't quite secure enough to put your mind at ease. If you're struggling to find a covert storage solution for your jewels, passports and other small valuables, the bestselling indoor Kyodoled Diversion Book Safe might be the problem solver you're looking for. Right now, it's on sale for just $13 on Amazon, down from $20.
Designed to look like a dictionary, the center of this book is hollowed out with a lockbox inside. Don't need another "dictionary"? There are nine other discreet options to choose from with a choice of a combination lock or a key lock (prices vary).
Why is it a good deal?
Ensuring peace of mind regarding your valuables is priceless, but if you must put a price on it, $13 is a steal. The cost of this diversion safe goes up and down throughout the year, but this is the lowest it's been since last May.
Why do I need this?
Small enough to hide away your small valuables, this safe is made to look like a dictionary that you put on a bookshelf. But you can't look up words in this dictionary — instead of pages, it's hollowed out with a steel safe inside. This one locks with a key; there's also a combination lock version. Not the wordy sort? If a dictionary isn't your style, you can choose from nine deceptive titles with either a combination or key lock.
What reviewers say:
More than 10,000 shoppers give this diversion safe a perfect five-star rating.
"One quote that I've heard and found to be true over time is that 'if you want to hide something, put it in a book' Why? Because people don't read!" reported a savvy shopper. "I had this sitting on my bookshelf with my other books for months and it was never touched, lol. The outside of the book ... looks so realistic. ... It definitely passes as a book. It has a lot of room and you can fit a few items in it. I love this safe!"
"It fits right into my library of books with no one noticing that it's not a real book," shared a five-star fan. "I had a little trouble with setting the lock pin but no big deal. I wish that it was a little deeper and the locking mechanism didn't take up some of the space when closing it while it's filled. Other than that, I really like it. I will be getting another but with a different print."
"This little sneaky thing hides my goodies and absolutely looks like a book," gushed a rave reviewer. "No one will notice it. It is metal on the inside, so if you don't want anything clanking around in there, you might have to put something soft to dampen the sound. Figuring out how to program the lock was easy. I'm impressed."
"I love it!" raved another fan. "The cover feels like a book, the sides are plastic but 'the pages' still look real."
And if you're shopping for spring graduation gifts, this might be a fit for someone on your list, according to this shopper: "My young teen thought this was the best Christmas gift he got! I have no idea what he locked in there but I hope he doesn't lose the keys. He was really impressed."
This book is the smartest thing you can put on your shelf.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Car Phone Holder$11$17Save $6
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$14Save $4
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$48$90Save $42 with coupon
Vacuums
Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum$100$129Save $29
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum$170$269Save $99
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$26$40Save $14 with code
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$98$124Save $26
Kitchen
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker$70$90Save $20
Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set$80$150Save $70
Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces$17$20Save $3
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$14$30Save $15
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat$12$20Save $8 with coupon
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$22$65Save $43
Whall Touch-Screen Toaster$57$110Save $53 with coupon
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill$27$40Save $13
Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster$54$70Save $16
Home
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack$18$70Save $52 with Prime and coupon
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$15Save $5
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$20$26Save $6
Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector$18$28Save $10
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen$33$120Save $87
Hopopro Showerhead$14$30Save $16 with Prime
Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags$19$45Save $26 with Prime
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$28$57Save $29
Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears$14$21Save $7
Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap$16$20Save $4 with coupon
Chomp CleanWalls Tool$40$50Save $10
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver$139$239Save $100