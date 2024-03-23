I shop for a living, and I'm in love with this roll-up dish rack — down to $7 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

After five years together, I'm still madly in love ... with my dish rack. This is no ordinary rack. It's multitalented and quite easy on the eyes. My Seropy Over the Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack rolls out in a snap to dry my hand washables over the sink, which was all I used it for at first. That was plenty. But I soon realized it can double as a food strainer, kid-art dryer, trivet, laundry rack and so much more! It even acts as extra counter space for food prep and as a cooling rack for cookies. And now it's just $7 — almost 50% off — during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Why is it a good deal?

This minimalist wonder is on sale for $7 for the size I have (17.5" x 11.8") which is the lowest price it's ever been. Other sizes include $15 for a slightly bigger size (17.5" x 15.7") and $27 for the largest size (20.5" x 13.7").

Why do I need this?

The primary use for this roll-up dish rack is to drip-dry dishes. It completes this task without the eyesore of a big clunky rack or the eventual ickiness of a mat.

When I need to reclaim my sink space, I simply roll it to the side. When it needs a cleaning, I pop it in the dishwasher. Several friends have praised my strainer, and I was slow to take the hint. But I finally purchased more as gifts!

Because it's food-safe and heat-resistant, you can use this surface for so many purposes, from thawing to cooling. Plus, Amazon shoppers (myself, included) love the minimalist look. It's sleek unrolled, but disappears in a snap when you want it to.

Oh, and if you're searching for a better way to dry your unmentionables, look no further.

Snapshot of my well-loved kitchen savior. Hasn't aged a bit in five years. (Libby Sentz/Yahoo)

What reviewers say:

I'm not alone in my love for this rack. It's earned 4.6 stars and more than 28,000 five-star ratings.

One five-star fan said: "I hate how dirty and moldy those other drying racks get, so this also solves that problem! The pots dry/drain directly above the sink instead of like other drying bins where the water drips and pools and becomes stale and moldy. Easy to clean. Easy to put away. The perfect solution if you have an island and don’t want to ruin your kitchen aesthetic."

"This dish drying rack is surprisingly sturdy," shared another shopper, who found it has many uses beyond drying dishes. "Made of high-quality stainless steel wire, it can support heavy pots and pans without bending or sagging. Plus, its versatile design makes it perfect for more than just drying dishes. I also use it as a trivet for hot pots and pans or as a rinsing station for fresh produce. It's truly a multipurpose kitchen essential!"

"I love this drying rack!" wrote another happy customer. "It fits perfectly on my sink. I have very limited counter space, and this frees up what little precious space there is. Additionally, I feel it dries the dishes much more quickly! When I don’t need it, it rolls up very neatly, until I need it again. I am very happy with this purchase!"

One savvy shopper added: "I have a laundry room sink that does not have any counter space to drain something wet. This fits right over the sink and does the job I needed."

"Great for drip drying vegetables after rinsing, sturdy and can hold a fair amount of weight," noted one final fan. "But it’s not going to stand up plates or cutting boards the way I had thought. Still feels like a good buy."

So many uses, I tell you! Perhaps you'll discover a new one.

Another kitchen space-saver Amazon shoppers are obsessed with? The StoveShelf:

Amazon StoveShelf $38 $40 Save $2 with coupon This magnetic shelf goes right over your range to store spices, gadgets, condiments and other kitchen staples, all while keeping your precious countertops clear. "What a lifesaver!" exclaimed one rave reviewer. "I got sick and tired of things falling behind my stove because there was a gap between it and the wall behind. This is the perfect size, holds quite a bit, sturdy and literally required ZERO assembly! Highly recommend!" Save $2 with coupon $38 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $97 $124 Save $27 See at Amazon

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $730 Save $600 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $160 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle $230 $370 Save $140 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Cooking Guide Booklet $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $18 $27 Save $9 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Fullstar 50-Piece Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids $32 $55 Save $23 with Prime See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $141 $230 Save $89 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $25 $102 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors, and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.