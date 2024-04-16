Here's the best place to live in Somerset County

MONTGOMERY - Montgomery has been ranked as the best place to live in Somerset County and among the 20 best places to live in New Jersey, according to the website Niche.

Out of more than 18,000 places in the United States, Montgomery was also ranked 197th as the best place to raise a family and 370th as the best place to live.

"Niche has recognized what we residents have always known – Montgomery is a treasure,” said Mayor Neena Singh. “Families move to our township because everyone knows it is a safe place with strong schools and beautiful parks. Our township staff, local businesses, school leaders and organizations have worked hard to put us on the map and earn the recognition our community deserves.”

Niche compiles millions of resident reviews and evaluates communities using responses and census data.

Montgomery earned its rankings by scoring an A+ for its schools, family-friendliness, health and fitness options. The township was also cited its variety of outdoor activities, low crime rate, housing options and employment availability.

“I do not think any Montgomery resident will be surprised to hear this news,” said Township Administrator Lori Savron. “While we are widely recognized for our schools and parks, it is the people who live in our township that make it one of the best places to live.”

The township got its lowest mark, a B-, for its cost of living and commute.

Montgomery’s full report card is available on the Niche website.

