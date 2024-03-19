Construction begins on long-awaited Montgomery Promenade. Here’s everything that’s coming

MONTGOMERY – After more than 15 years of waiting, construction has begun on the Montgomery Promenade, a mixed-use development just north of Princeton Airport on Route 206 that will be anchored by Whole Foods.

The 292,700-square-foot shopping center is being built on a 54-acre site by SJC Ventures, an Atlanta-based commercial development firm that specializes in mixed-use communities.

Montgomery Promenade is SJC Ventures’ first project in New Jersey.

Besides Whole Foods, other retail tenants include Ulta, Iron Whale, The Robinson Ale House, Dor L' Dor NYC, Turning Point Restaurants, More Than Q, European Wax Center, Spavia, Norman’s Hallmark Hair Cuttery and Woof Gang Bakery.

The development also includes 34 single-family detached homes on the northern portion of the property.

“It’s extremely satisfying to see this development get underway after working with community leaders and stakeholders for many years,” Sean MacLaurin, senior vice president of development at SJC Ventures, said in a press release.

Aerial view of the construction of the Montgomery Promenade shopping center.

Site clearing has been completed and mass grading has begun. Grading and utility work will continue over the next two to three months to prepare the property for roads and infrastructure.

There will also be a one-acre outdoor community space with public events that is intended to be the focal point of the Promenade.

Another key part of the development is the construction of a loop road designed to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Route 206 and Route 518.

A second ground-breaking for the project first proposed in 2005 was held in September.

After developer Madison Marquette, which is no longer involved with the project, received township approval in 2007, a ground-breaking was held that year with an anticipated grand opening in 2008. At that time the shopping center was to be anchored by Stop & Shop and Barnes & Noble.

But the severe economic downtown in 2008 disrupted development plans throughout the country and radically changed the retail industry, delaying the project.

The project also had been delayed by a lawsuit unsuccessfully objecting to the township's approval of the plan.

In 2018, the plans called for the project to be anchored by a 60,000-square-foot Frank Theatre entertainment complex with an 11-screen cinema, including an IMAX theater, a 12-lane bowling alley and a 5,000-square-foot sports bar, the Flair Street Grill. But that same year Frank Theatre filed for bankruptcy.

