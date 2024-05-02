Harry the hairless dog needs a home in Texas. Meet the 8-pound ‘cuddle bug’

A hairless shelter dog needs a home — and yes, his name is Harry.

The “naked” pup has wisps of hair on his face but not on his wiry 8-pound body, according to photos from the Humane Society of Wichita County in Texas.

“He definitely will stand out anywhere the new adopter takes him, whether it be Petco or a coffee shop,” humane society director Cheryl Heineken told McClatchy News in a May 1 phone interview. “I think people are going to come up and ask them questions and talk to them about their weird little dog.”

Harry is a Chinese crested dog, which Heineken said aren’t often found in shelters.

“With their spotted pink skin, spiky ‘crested’ hairdo, furry socks and feathery tail, you can’t mistake the sweet and slender Chinese crested for any other breed,” the American Kennel Club wrote on its website.

The shelter hopes Harry’s next owners will know about taking precautions for his skin, since he only has hair on his head. Chinese crested dogs sometimes get sunburned, though the shelter thinks his black fur may offer some protection.

Harry, believed to have been a stray at one point, arrived at the humane society in late April after he was transferred from another facility. The 6-year-old pup is known as a “cuddle bug,” according to the shelter and an online adoption profile.

“He’s really sweet,” Heineken said. “He’d rather sit in someone’s lap all day, but he’ll play too.”

The shelter took a lighthearted approach when introducing Harry on social media. While some people made jokes about Harry’s so-called nudity, another said the dog “looks how I feel after a Looooooonnnnnggg week at work.”

“I have about 10 funny write ups floating around in my head about this naked dog, but they are all inappropriate and I stay in enough hot water,” the shelter wrote April 29 on Facebook. “So just going to post the basic and you let your imagination run wild. This is Harry (we did not name him).”

As of May 1, Harry was still up for adoption at the shelter in Wichita Falls, a roughly 120-mile drive northwest from Fort Worth. More details about the animal organization’s adoption process can be found at humanesocietyofwichitacounty.org.

