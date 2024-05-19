This 'genius' travel wallet with nearly 54,000 flawless ratings is on sale for as little as $8

There are wallets, and then there are wallets. Most of the time, you just need something to hold your cards and cash while you make a run to the store. But now that it's nearly vacation time, you'll need something lot smarter and more secure. Something like the Travelambo Women’s Wallet. It’s inexpensive, spacious, stylish and comes with built-in RFID (radio frequency identification) blocking. This handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills — and right now, you can grab one for as little as $8 at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

At just $8, the Travelamblo in black is at the lowest price we've seen all year and listed as "Hot" on Amazon — meaning it's time to pounce. (You can also score the wallet in other colors, including green, blue and pink, for just a few more dollars.) In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other. Can nearly 54,000 verified reviewers be wrong?

Why do I need this? 🤔

Shoppers report it’s the perfect size to keep everything in one place without the bulkiness of a traditional wallet. The​ RFID blocking protects your sensitive information, which is a must if you're traveling. Happy customers say the feature makes them feel more secure, calling it a bonus. And speaking of security, reviewers are fans of the zippers and the two-button closure, which provide even more layers of protection.

As far as the design goes, believe it or not, each wallet is handmade by a team of artisans. Available in 30(!) colors, it's crafted with top-notch hardware and materials for a stylish piece at an unbelievable price.

This wonder wallet has raked in nearly 54,000 five-star reviews. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Tens of thousands of jet-setters (and staycationers) love this wallet for its style and security.

Pros 👍

"When my go-to wallet/purse store closed, I was worried about finding cute and functional accessories," recalled this five-star fan. "When my wallet started to literally fall apart, I had to do something. Enter Amazon and this darling wallet. The style is quite functional for me, and the color (a poppy orange) makes it easy to spot in my dark, cavernous pocketbooks. ... Love this in 100 ways."

“I love this wallet! It creates much more room in my purse than my previous wallets yet is substantial enough to carry on its own,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “And I love that it is RFID-safe, as I travel extensively out of the country. The wallet is very stylish.”

"This hot little number fits into my purse, protects my info and keeps my change from falling out," attested a happy shopper. "I want one in every color, but for now I will remain pretty in pink."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers felt that when folded, the wallet could get a little bulky. "I like it but it’s taking getting used to," said one. "I wanted something less bulky and it is that. Zipper compartments are a tight fit."

"While the zippered compartments hold enough cash, I sort of had to twist and turn it to get it in beneath the zipper ends," revealed another. "If you fold it in half into a wad it looks and feels bulky."

According to this final reviewer: "I like that the two sides can button together but sometimes it doesn't stay buttoned and comes off, making it inconvenient when I need to take out the wallet for a quick payment. With all my cards in, it became bulky."

