Here’s What Happens to Your Body if You Eat Eggs Every Day

There are some foods that there’s no question about if they’re healthy to eat regularly—even every day. Tell your doctor that you can’t go a day without kale or a bowl of oatmeal and they’ll likely give you a high five. But there are some other foods that are a little more confusing, like tofu or oat milk.

Similarly, eggs aren't so straightforward. While eggs are known for their abundance of nutrients (including protein), they also contain cholesterol. Does that mean eggs are one of those foods that’s better to enjoy in moderation and not every day? Keep reading to find out what happens to your body if you do eat eggs every day, according to registered dietitians.

Are Eggs Healthy?

In terms of whether or not eggs are a healthy food, registered dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, gives a whole-hearted yes. “Eggs are a unique food because they contain a variety of nutrients that are beneficial for our health,” she says. A run-down of the biggies: protein, unsaturated fats, vitamin D (one of the few food sources of the nutrient), iron, B vitamins and choline (which supports the brain and nervous system).

Thomason explains that most of the protein in an egg is found in egg whites, while most of the vitamins and minerals are found in the egg yolk. For this reason, it’s especially beneficial to eat the entire egg, not just the whites, to get as many nutrients as possible when consuming them.

As any dietitian will tell you, the best diet is one that includes a wide range of healthy foods. Even though eggs are jam-packed with nutrients, they certainly don’t have everything the body needs. That said, registered dietitian Maryann Walsh, RD, says that most people can eat eggs numerous times a week (even every day) and reap their benefits without any drawbacks. Whether you like them hard-boiled boiled, scrambled, sunny-side up (and the list goes on), if you do eat eggs every day, you can expect to experience a few positive changes.

5 Changes You Can Expect When You Start Eating Eggs Every Day

1. You’ll have more energy

If you’re used to skipping breakfast and you make the switch to starting each day off with a plate of eggs, both dietitians say that you can expect to feel more energized throughout the morning. “The combination of protein and fats in eggs can help stave off hunger with sustainable energy, which can set you up to have more energy compared to a morning where you skip breakfast,” Walsh explains. If you find yourself really struggling to power through your mornings, eating a couple of eggs in the morning instead of skipping breakfast just may be a game-changer.

2. You’ll have an easier time focusing

The nutrients in eggs support brain health, including cognition. The choline in eggs is particularly noteworthy because it reduces inflammation in the brain and supports brain cell communication and memory. (Yet, 2018 research found that most people aren't getting enough choline.) Thomason also points out that the protein and unsaturated fats in eggs are satiating and help regulate appetite—and not feeling hungry certainly makes it easier to focus.

3. You may experience a mood boost

If you start eating eggs every day, you might notice an uptick in your mood; there’s a direct link between the nutrients in eggs and better mental health. “The brain is 60 percent fat, and we have seen through research that there is a link between omega-3 intake, like that found in eggs, with improvements in mental health,” Walsh says. This is a stark contrast to foods high in sugar, which are linked to being detrimental to mental health.

4. You might experience better vision

Your eyes may agree with your tastebuds on the egg front. According to a 2020-published research involving more than 3,600 participants ages 49 and older, people who ate two to four eggs weekly were less likely to experience late-stage age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disease that can cause blurry vision. While it may not be precisely an egg per day, it may have you taking a closer look at this food in the grocery aisle. But why? Egg has some vision-friendly nutrients.

"Lutein and zeaxanthin lower the chance of getting age-related eye conditions such as macular degeneration or cataracts," Julia Zumpano, RD, a registered dietitian from Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, previously told Parade. "These nutrients help neutralize oxidative damage and help filter high-energy blue light."

5. Your heart health will improve

Both dietitians say it’s a myth that because eggs contain cholesterol, they’re bad for heart health. “Research suggests that eggs are incredibly nutrient-rich, and even the American Heart Association has revised the number of egg yolks they deem safe for a person to eat in a week,” Thomason says. “The new recommendation states that even for folks with heart disease, five egg yolks a week is safe.”

There is one caveat, though. Walsh says that those with a family history of high cholesterol may want to limit their intake of egg yolks (which is where the cholesterol in eggs is found). But, as Thomason pointed out per the AHA guidelines, even with a family history of heart disease or high cholesterol, it’s still safe to eat up to five egg yolks a week.

Though eggs are a healthy food, both dietitians point out that they don’t contain carbohydrates or fiber—two key nutrients that should be included in every meal. For this reason, they recommend rounding out your meal by pairing your eggs with foods that do have these nutrients, such as veggies, fruit, whole grain toast or oatmeal. “Eggs can be a great vehicle for getting more veggies into your diet. Some examples are omelets, quiches and frittatas,” Walsh suggests.

While your health can benefit in many ways from incorporating eggs into your diet, it bears repeating that eating a variety of nutrient-dense foods is key for getting all the nutrients your body needs. But when it comes to food that's worth eating regularly, eggs are a great option to prioritize.

