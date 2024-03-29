'Hands down the best skin product': This bestselling serum hydrates and softens — and it's just $11

Every beauty fanatic knows the value of a good skin-care routine. If you're consistent, the right products can majorly impact your skin, giving you the complexion of your dreams. But don't get misled into believing that a solid regimen takes 10 or more products — it's simply not true. Need proof? Well, if you're looking to hydrate your skin while improving its overall tone, we have just the multitasker for you. Meet Palmer's face oil. It's a wondrous elixir that helps smooth dark spots, banish dryness and improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles. And right now, this No. 1 bestseller down to $11.

Why is this a good deal?

For only $11 (down from $13), you're getting a facial in a bottle — this oil is full of skin-loving ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, perfect for pampering a tired 'dermis. Pricier facial oils can set you back $40 or more a bottle — for that price, you can get three of these (and then some)!

Why do I need this?

Palmer's has been a drugstore favorite for decades. From rich hydrating lotions to a cocoa butter swivel stick that banishes chapped lips, the brand has some of the best skin-care products on the market. Their face oil is no exception. It's crafted with cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter and olive oil, to name just a few of its ingredients, all of them superstars when it comes to moisturizing and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. And it's packed with vitamin E, which hydrates and softens your face.

According to Palmer's, the skin therapy oil can also help minimize signs of aging. How? Thanks to the vitamin-rich cocoa butter and retinol combination, the Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And let's not forget about the vitamin C. It brightens dark spots and other pesky imperfections. It also has a light and airy rose hip scent that lingers all day.

Hydrate, heal and restore skin that needs a little TLC. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

All of these results for just $11? Yep, no lie! Don't believe us? Take the word of nearly 31,000 five-star reviewers who swear by the oil!

"I am 66 years old and have purchased A LOT of skin products in my life — expensive, cheap and many different brands. This is hands down the best one I've used. Ever!" raved one fan. They added: "I had two very obvious spots, one about an inch and one smaller spot, and they are gone, not just faded but completely gone. I have been rubbing the left over on my hands after applying it to my face, and a spot on my hand that was really dark is almost gone."

Another five-star reviewer called the face oil "Plastic surgery in a bottle! ... I'm a 52-year-old with sun-damaged skin, wrinkles, and combination skin," they related. "I have been using it for only one week, and the difference is remarkable! My saggy neck skin is almost gone. Seriously, I'm so happy with the results and will continue to use [it]. Any fine wrinkles have diminished, and [the skin on] looks more toned and tight! My husband was the first to notice and said, 'WOW, I can't believe the difference!'"

"I’m 46 and perimenopausal," this serum user began. "I’ve had severe hormonal acne for years, and I’m a picker. The scarring and dark spots were horrible. I’m very oily, have olive skin, tan very easily, and have large pores. I’ve been using this skin therapy oil along with the face cleanser oil for only two weeks, and my face looks 85% better already. My 12-year-old son complimented my skin just yesterday. Yeah, I know!!"

"Helps with dry, crepey, itchy skin," testified another. "A great product. I use it on my hands and forearms and also on my feet!" They also acknowledged, "While the crepey skin does not go away, it is softened and is not at all uncomfortably rough and itchy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body and Face Lotion $11 $15 Save $4 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Eye Cream $14 $28 Save $14 See at Amazon

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt $19 $24 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Crewneck Dress $33 $43 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keds Champion Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker $29 $55 Save $26 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Dress $45 $61 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon