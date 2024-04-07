Minnie Driver has used this 'remarkably effective' cream since she was a kid, and it's just $7

We love Hollywood: It cranks out TV shows and movies to keep us entertained all year long. But if there's one thing it doesn't give us enough of, it's a humble movie star — a star like Minnie Driver. What we love even more is when that humble star shares her affordable go-to beauty products, like Minnie's fave dream cream to give your skin a glow you'll want to show off: Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy. It's on sale at Amazon for just $7.

Minnie recently celebrated 54 trips around the sun and, with parts that include an overachieving college student and an aggressive yet hilarious agent, her career has matured as well as she has. But one thing that's remained constant is her skin cream from Palmer's. She revealed her nighttime beauty routine to Harper's Bazaar, and while she does also use products including Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream (she says it's "completely, utterly amazing"), it can be pretty pricey. Not so with the $7 Palmer's that she's been using for decades.

"A product that I love that I highly recommend that I've used since I was a kid is Palmer's Cocoa Butter," the Speechless star said. "I use it on my elbows, my heels, my feet, my knees. It's incredible for sunburn. God forbid, you get a sunburn. And it's just deeply, deeply hydrating. It's super inexpensive and remarkably effective."

This lotion is solid but heats up with your body temperature and melts as you rub it into your skin. It takes on a creamy texture to soften, smooth and soothe dry, cracked skin that's been ravaged by winter weather or give it a glow when you're ready to put it on display. And not only is it made with cocoa butter for dreamy, hydrated skin, it's also infused with vitamin E which reduces the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

What reviewers say

More than 23,000 Amazon shoppers share Minnie Driver's love for this cream.

"It smells wonderful," shared a happy shopper. "It spreads like ... butter. I tested it on the driest area on my body (heels). It works so well that I can feel my feet tingling. The same effect happens when using the oil from the same manufacturer. I find the butter a less messy solution with the same or less value."

"My face is extremely dry and this is the first moisturizer I've ever used that worked!" another five-star fan shared. "I don't have to use it three or four times a day, one time is good that it lasts me till the next morning."

"Wonderful!" gushed a third rave reviewer. "The best lotion for the dry winter season I’ve found! I was having really dry hands that were getting painful hangnails due to overwashing, and after just putting it on once, the discomfort from the dryness and pain from the sores faded to basically nothing!" They did add one criticism: "It is a bit waxy, just as a heads-up, but other than that, I can’t see any other negatives."

Have dark spots that need lightening? Palmer's fade cream has over 3,000 five-star ratings.

"I wasn't expecting magic, but that's what this stuff is," gushed a five-star fan. "After a week, I noticed my sun spots starting to fade quite a bit. It's been several weeks now and I am so amazed. I only wish I took before and after pics. Huge difference!"

