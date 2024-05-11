Group feeds Mills High School educators for Teacher Appreciation Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week and there’s no better way to end the observation than with some good food.

That’s exactly what one assistant principal at Mills High School had in mind Friday. It was a way to say ‘thank you’ to these educators for all their hard work as the school year wraps up.

They had everything from fried fish and hush puppies to shrimp and french fries.

“They have their challenges, they have a hard job. They show up everyday, they do a great work, and they keep the kids number one, you know they’re here for the kids every day,” Charles Rimmer, assistant principal at Mills High School said.

Special Education teacher William Ferrell said that its nice to have a week for the administration to show their appreciation.

“It’s nice to have a week where we got our administration who really has our back all throughout the school year but they really come forward and do this nice gesture for us,” Ferrell said.

Many different restaurants participated in giving free food to educators during the week.

