Garden: Why No Mow May is a no-go

Homeowners who employ the No Mow May strategy can expect grass and weeds to reach 12 inches in height at the end of the month

Now that the calendar is turning from April to May, proponents of the “No Mow May” movement can be heard pleading with homeowners to refrain from mowing the lawn during the month of May.

If you are not familiar with this movement, it suggests that homeowners park their lawn mower for the month of May in order to let their grass and the resulting weeds, such as dandelions, to grow uninterrupted.

The logic of this idea is that by refraining from mowing, the resulting weeds provide a food source and habitat for bees and other beneficial insects at a time of the year when there are few other food sources for these insects.

The idea for No Mow May started in Great Britain a few years ago and has gained some traction in the United States. Last year, some communities in Ohio adopted the practice for their municipalgreenspaces and have also promoted the practice among residents and landowners in thosecommunities.

While the objective of the No Mow May strategy is laudable −who doesn’t love bees and other pollinators − adopting the strategy can present homeowners with some serious lawn-maintenancechallenges come June.

Effects of not mowing

Not mowing for the whole month of May means that the lawn will grow to 12-18 inches tall, depending on species and weather conditions during the month of May. If the lawn is then mowed down to a recommend height of 3 inches on the first of June, the lawn may go into shock, the crown of grass plants will be exposed and as we get into the drier months of summer, the grass plants may suffer and even die.

Garden: Peppers thrive in hot Ohio weather

Reseeding might be necessary in September to bring back the turf, which will cost time, money andeffort. Dead grass plants will result in open ground space, which will allow a greater number of germinating weeds to flourish, making it more difficult to establish a new stand of grass without the use of an herbicide.

At the first mowing in June, No Mow May practitioners may find that in addition to providing habitat for pollinators, the tall grass may be serving as a habitat for mice, voles, snakes and even a nest of baby bunnies.

Harmful insects, such as ticks, may also have taken up residence in the tall grass during the month of May. Pollinators and other beneficial insects ,which have taken up residence in the grass and weeds, may also be killed when the grass is cut for the first time in June.

Alternatives to support pollinators

The start of the growing season in early spring is a critical time for hungry, newly emerged native bees. It is a time when flowers with their pollen and nectar may be hard to find, especially in urban and suburban landscapes.

Gardeners can provide a food source for pollinator insects by planting a pollinator garden in their yard.

Instead of sacrificing a healthy stand of turfgrass to provide just 30 days of food and habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects, consider creating a pollinator garden, which can provide a food source and habitat for pollinators throughout the entire growing season.

Ask the Expert: Can grocery-store potatoes be planted in my garden?

Consider devoting a portion of the yard to create a pollinator garden where you can grow an abundance of different flower shapes, sizes and colors, which will appeal to a variety of pollinators.

Grouping plants together in sunny locations helps pollinators find and feed on desirable flowers while expending less energy in the search for plants.

Different species of bees, butterflies and other pollinators are active in central Ohio at different times of the year. Queen bumble bees, mourning cloak butterflies and blue orchard bees are active in early spring.

Monarch butterflies, worker bumble bees and worker honey bees forage from spring into the cooler days of autumn. Gardeners can help pollinators by planting flowers with a sequence of bloom throughout the growing season, from early spring through late fall.

Late-season perennials, like asters and goldenrod, provide important food at an especially critical time. Flowering trees in the landscape also provide pollen, which can serve as an early-season food source for pollinators in April and May, so consider planting crabapple, redbud, magnolia, buckeye, willow and even silver and red maple if your landscape does not already include these trees.

Consider planting additional species of trees which flower in summer, such as linden and black locust, in order to provide a food source throughout the season.

Even without implementing a No Mow May strategy, your lawn can provide a food source for pollinators if you diversify the standby over-seeding clover and allow violets to creep into the stand. Both of these weeds can provide a better source of food for pollinators than dandelions.

Provide nesting sites

Brush piles, dead standing trees and clumping grasses all provide important nesting and overwintering habitats for bees and butterflies. Cavity-nesting bees make their nests in the pith of twigs, like elderberry or sumac, or in abandoned beetle burrows in dead trees.

Solitary ground-nesting bees usually nest in sandy, well-drained soils on south-facing slopes. Artificial nesting sites can be made or purchased to encourage cavity-nesting bees. These structuresrequire routine maintenance and even periodic replacement to prevent the build-up of bee pathogens and parasites.

Bumble bees prefer to nest in preexisting cavities with some form of insulation, such as old rodent nests or bird nests, both above and below ground. They will also nest under clumps of grass.

Purchased or constructed bumble-bee nesting structures are generally considered unsuccessful at attracting bumble bee queens.

More: Bradford pears are banned in Ohio. Learn why, what they look like, what to plant instead

Additional needs of pollinators

A water source in the garden helps thirsty pollinators, especially in the heat of summer. A shallow bowl or birdbath can provide sufficient water for insects. A few sticks placed in the bowl can provide a place for bees and other insects to land and perch, thus preventing insect drowning.

Limit pesticide use in the garden. Pesticides can have negative effects on bees and other insects, killing them outright or affecting behavior, longevity or susceptibility to disease. Use an integrated pest-management approach with multiple biological and cultural strategies to reduce damage to beneficial insects.

Spring-flowering trees can provide an important early-season food source for bees and other pollinators.

And finally, pollinators need pathways to additional habitat and food sources beyond your backyard, so talk your neighbors and other landowners in your community into planting pollinator habitats on their property.

For lists of plants which attract and support pollinators, go to go.osu.edu/plantsforpollinators.

Mike Hogan is Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources and associate professor with Ohio State University Extension.

hogan.1@osu.edu

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Garden: No Mow May not a good way to support pollinators in landscapes