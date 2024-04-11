It's spring! Is it time to start yardwork or landscaping in Ohio? Here's what to know

It's the earliest spring on record, according to some, and the warmer weather might have you itching to get outside and start some yardwork or landscaping.

But is it the best time of year to start planting bushes, spreading grass seed or fertilizing the lawn? Here's what to know.

When is the best time to plant grass seed in Ohio?

Spring is actually the third-best time to seed your lawn, according to Buckeye Lawn and Garden Online at the Ohio State University. The best time is autumn, then winter, then spring. The worst time to plant grass seed is summer.

The main challenge with spring seeding is the amount of weeds that can sprout with grass seed, the site says. If you choose to plant grass in the spring, seed early in the spring so the new grass can develop a root system before summer's heat and dry conditions start.

When to fertilize lawns in Ohio?

If you only fertilize once a year, November is the time to do it, according to the OSU Extension. Roots are still actively growing and storing up nutrients for the winter. In the spring, the lawn tends to green up earlier and takes off stronger.

The normal recommendation for fertilizing your lawn is four times a year. The first is in April, and usually includes an herbicide if there are issues with crabgrass. The second is in late May and is sometimes paired with weed control. The third is in early September and the fourth is in late November.

What's the best time to plant flowers, a garden or landscaping?

The general guideline has been to wait until Mother's Day in May to plant. Early spring isn't the best time to plant, according to the Ohio Valley Group, mainly because of the threat of frost killing your fresh shrubs, flowers or vegetables.

Of course, the timing of the last frost varies each year, depending on the weather. On average, the last freeze (32 degrees) happens in late April or early May, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The last frost (36 degrees) can occur from early to mid-May.

The Farmer's Almanac offers a planting calendar, broken down by city, which provides advice on the best time to start seeds or plant seedlings depending on the vegetable you want to grow.

When's the best time to start seeds?

If you want to give your garden a head start, you can start seeds indoors under a grow light on in a bright window, ideally in February or March.

A few seeds that can and should be started indoors early, according to Buckeye Yard & Garden Online, are tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower, among others. Tomatoes, peppers and eggplant should be started in February and the others can be started in March.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: What is the best time to plant grass seed and fertilize the lawn in Ohio?