Game on! This complete pickleball set is just $14 — that's over 50% off

The pickleball revolution is upon us — want to get in on the fun? I'll wager a jar of, well, pickles that you've heard of this rapidly growing sport. It's everywhere these days, and with good reason: It's easy to learn, fun to play and a solid workout. It also requires precious little equipment: All you need is a paddle, a ball and three friends.

Right now, Amazon's got an incredible deal on the first two requirements. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Franklin Sports Activator Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set for just $14. That's $16 off the regular price and one of the better deals I've seen — though there are lots of other pickleball sets starting at around $40.

Why is it a good deal?

Both the paddles and balls are USA Pickleball Association–approved, meaning they're the right size, weight and all that. So how does this set differ from one that costs more? Aren't all pickleball paddles and balls created equal?

Not exactly. These paddles have a wood core that's more likely to break during, er, a moment of frustration. Pricier paddles made of fiberglass or graphite can better withstand angry swats against the court.

Wood also weighs a little more; these paddles are about 10 ounces each, whereas fiberglass ones tend to be lighter, usually around 8 ounces. That may not sound like a huge difference, but you'll definitely tire more quickly when swinging a heavier paddle.

What reviewers say

For beginners, though? Absolutely fine, as evidenced by the 4.2-star average rating from nearly 4,000 buyers. The only real downside here is the lack of a carrying case, though just about any gym bag would work fine.

Want to jump right to a foursome? This Amicoson Pickleball Set includes four paddles, eight balls and a drawstring bag, all for just $27. Meanwhile, be sure to check our roundup of the best pickleball sets for 2024.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

MotoPower OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $20 $27 Save $7 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $228 $269 Save $41 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $89 $200 Save $111 See at Amazon

Iwoly Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 with Prime See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $273 Save $143 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $21 Save $11 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $20 $43 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $26 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $91 Save $31 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $28 $120 Save $92 with coupon See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner $160 $300 Save $140 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $20 $28 Save $8 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chainsaw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon