The best pickleball sets of 2024: Paddles, balls, nets and more

Ready to see what all the pickleball fuss is about? Good call: This massively popular game is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It's easy to learn, incredibly fun to play and a pretty good workout, even for beginners. Plus, unlike some sports (looking at you, skiing), it's very affordable.

All you need is a pickleball paddle and some friends, although just the former is sufficient: Find a neighborhood court and you can jump right into the rotation of pickup pickleball games. New friendships will ensue. (I'm speaking from experience here. Pickleball players are the best.)

Not sure what gear to get? Below, I've rounded up my top picks for the best pickleball sets, a couple of them equipped with portable nets so you can practice or even play just about anywhere. Some of the best overall picks are based on overwhelmingly positive customer reviews; others I've chosen from personal experience. Now get out there and have fun! This game is about to change your life.

Some of the top pickleball sets come with everything you need, including the net. (Handsome couple and private pickleball court sold separately.) (Photo: Zeny)

Amazin' Aces Amazin' Aces Pickleball Paddles Set (Wood) Best beginner paddle set If you're a newcomer and don't want to spend a lot upfront, the Amazin' Aces pickleball set serves up four wooden paddles for just $40. (The list price is a bit higher, but the "sale" has been running for over a year now). You also get four balls and a mesh carrying case for them, although you'll have to find your own pickleball bag for the wood paddles. These paddles are a good entry-level set for the sport. Note that while the user ratings are overwhelmingly positive, some of them apply to other sets. Pros Low price

Good for beginners Cons A little heavier than paddles made of other materials

Carrying case is only for the balls $40 at Amazon

YC DGYCASI YC DGYCASI Graphite Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 Best budget paddle set Never mind the inexplicable alphabet-soup branding; this is the starter pack I chose two years ago when I was new to pickleball, and it has served me extremely well. The comfortable grip and paddle face are of good quality and holding up nicely, and the paddle itself has survived a few "love taps" on the court (unforced errors, argh!). The set includes a zippered carry bag and four balls: two indoor balls, two outdoor balls. If you're a beginner to the game but plan to become an advanced player, these graphite paddles are a great choice, because they fit all skill levels. Note that there are often coupons or price drops that bring the set closer to $40. Pros Comes with indoor and outdoor balls

Often on sale Cons Small carrying case $57 at Amazon

Franklin Sports Franklin Half Court Pickleball Net with 2 Paddles, 2 Balls Best set for dink practice Got a paved driveway? An open chunk of parking lot? You can practice your dinks just about anywhere with this set, which includes not only a pair of paddles and tournament-approved balls, but also a collapsible half-width net. I purchased the latter separately; it snaps together and comes apart fairly easily, but I wish it had a drawstring duffle for easier storage. Still, if you're serious about better control, learning and practice, this is a great option. Pros Sturdy half-court net included

Affordable Cons Wood paddles

No carrying case included $50 at Amazon

VINSGUIR Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set, Graphite, USAPA-Approved Best conversation-starter paddles Most paddles are pretty boring, visually speaking. If you're an art-minded player or just want something with a little retro flair, choose one of the five incredibly cool designs offered by Vinsguir. (The one shown here is Cartoon Doodle.) Thankfully, these two paddles aren't just form without function: These high-quality paddles are USAPA-approved, so you're ready for the next level tournament circuit. The set also includes four balls and a carry case. User ratings: overwhelmingly positive. Pros Eye-catching paddle design

Low price

Light weight Cons Small carrying case $40 at Amazon

OLANNY Olanny Pickleball Paddles Set of 4 Best paddles for a foursome Want to get the whole family involved? Olanny's set includes four paddles in one set instead of the usual two, and each one is a different color so it's easy to tell whose is whose. You also get six balls (three indoor, three outdoor) and four replacement grips (though these are described as "soft" grips and there's no explanation as to what that means). I especially like the inclusion of a full-size duffle bag that can hold everything in the set. Note that for the same price tag, Olanny offers similar sets with a few minor differences (paddle design, ball colors, etc.). All of them collectively earned a very high rating from Amazon customers. Pros Four paddles for about the price of two

Full-size duffle carrying case

Includes indoor and outdoor balls Cons Paddle weight not listed $46 at Amazon

Selkirk Selkirk Vanguard Power Air Premium Pickleball Paddle (Invikta, Red) Best splurge paddle Anyone looking to play pickleball like the pros will want a paddle like the pros use. Selkirk's distinctive Vanguard Power Air features a cut-out near the handle, allowing for quicker strokes and accurate shots. This has been proven a favorite both for me and my partner, who, ahem, hasn't returned it yet. While I'm not sure the cut-out really adds any advantage, overall the Power Air has definitely improved my game. Pros Unique design

Light weight Cons On the expensive side $235 at Amazon