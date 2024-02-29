Frontier Airlines' new nonstop from Phoenix to this Western playground: How to fly for $19

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will get its first nonstop flight to a northwestern U.S. city this spring.

Frontier Airlines announced 17 new nonstop routes across the U.S. with a focus on connecting underserved markets. The routes include a flight between Sky Harbor and Missoula, Montana, a new destination for the Phoenix airport.

The new route adds another way to get to Missoula from metro Phoenix; it's one of five Montana cities that Allegiant Air flies to from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in east Mesa. It also adds another nonstop route to Montana out of Sky Harbor, joining American Airlines' flights to Billings.

The Missoula flight will begin about a month after Frontier debuts two new nonstop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor, flying to Los Angeles and St. Louis.

When will the new Frontier Airlines flights begin?

Frontier Airlines' nonstop Missoula flight from Phoenix is scheduled to launch on Thursday, May 2.

The nonstop flights will run twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

How much do the new Phoenix-Missoula Frontier flights cost?

Base fares for the new Missoula flights start at $19 one way, though we found fares above $100 for Sunday flights and summer flights. Be aware that Frontier charges low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags and other amenities.

To get the lowest fares, travelers must book before 9:59 p.m. Arizona time on March 1.

Book at flyfrontier.com.

Why do people go to Missoula?

Missoula's location along Montana's Rocky Mountains, with the Lolo National Forest to its north and close to three rivers, makes it an ideal getaway for travelers seeking outdoor adventures like hiking, cycling and kayaking.

It's also a cultural hub, owing to the presence of the Art Museum of Missoula and the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. The Dragon Hollow Playground and an adjacent hand-carved carousel called A Carousel for Missoula are highlights for families with children.

Missoula is about 140 miles from Glacier National Park, a popular summer vacation spot for its setting of mountain ranges along glaciers, alpine meadows, lakes, forests and waterfalls. The park draws interest for its hiking, backpacking and camping opportunities, as well as the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road, a 50-mile route that connects the park's west and east ends.

