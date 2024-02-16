Great Wolf Lodge Arizona's 2024 leap year sale is Feb. 29. How to get a room for $29/person

Hotel deals like this only come along every four years.

Great Wolf Lodge is offering a leap-year hotel deal: Stays in family suites start at $29 per person.

The offer is good for all Great Wolf Lodge locations nationwide, including Great Wolf Lodge Arizona on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale.

Since the deal is per person and requires at least three guests, stays start at $87 for a room. That's nearly comparable to one of the hotel's most popular deals, the $84 per night deal offered every Aug. 4 to commemorate the water park's 84-degree temperature.

When is Great Wolf Lodge's leap year sale 2024?

The Great Wolf Lodge leap year deal is offered on one day only: Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024. The deal is valid for stays from Feb. 29 to June 13.

What is the Great Wolf Lodge Leap Day deal price?

Great Wolf Lodge's leap-year deal costs $29 per person and requires at least three people.

The rate does not include taxes and fees, including the resort fee of $40 per night or the sustainability fee of 3% of sales (equal to about $5 for a stay at the lowest promotional rate).

The resort fee covers internet, virtual concierge, water park amenities and arts and crafts during children's entertainment programs.

The sustainability fee, levied by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, supports the community’s infrastructure operations, tourism initiatives, water conservation, wildlife management, recycling/waste disposal programs and environmental projects.

How can I book Great Wolf Lodge's 2024 leap-year deal?

On Feb. 29, go to greatwolf.com and enter the code LEAPYEAR when booking the stay.

Great Wolf Lodge and more: The best family resorts in metro Phoenix

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Leap Year 2024 hotel deal: Great Wolf Lodge for $29 per person