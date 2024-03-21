Former Dyson Users Like This Cordless Vacuum 'Way Better' & It's an Amazon Lightning Deal for Just $85



I’m a shopping editor, so naturally, I do more than my fair share of shopping (sorry bank account!). So throughout my career — and I guess my entire adult life — I’ve bought a ton of stuff. Some that lived up to the hype, some that really surprised me, and some that ended up being totally useless. Since my job basically requires me to be on Amazon for hours, I’ve done a lot of that shopping on Amazon. Because of that, I don’t say this lightly when I say this cordless vacuum that looks very similar to Dyson’s iconic stick vacuum, is one of my favorite Amazon purchases this year.

The Dezkly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was made to offer a “whole-home deep clean.” It features a 300W power motor and a four-stage advanced filter system to capture about 99.99% of dust particles, per the the brand. It’s rechargeable and has a runtime battery of up to 48 minutes, which is more than enough time to vacuum your home. It even has several LED lights on the floor of the brush head for you to see if there’s anything you’re missing under the couch or bed — super helpful! It’s also really lightweight, making it easy to clean curtains or those higher, hard-to-reach spots.

Currently, it’s available on Amazon in five colors: black, white, red, baby blue, and light pink. During the Amazon Big Spring Sale (which, BTW is happening from now through March 25), you can snag this vacuum on sale at a major discount. We’re talking less than $100! To make things even sweeter, this Dyson vacuum alternative is a Lightning Deal for just $84.

As someone who’s had a Dyson before and actually owns one of these alternatives, it’s truly a great buy if you’re looking for a powerful vacuum that actually works without the huge price tag. My hair sheds like crazy sometimes, so I feel like I have to constantly vacuum my carpet to keep it looking fresh. Unfortunately, picking up hair was such a struggle with previous vacuums I had. While I bought this vacuum with minimal expectations, I was really impressed at how well this worked at picking up everything. Not only that, it’s less noisy than a lot of other vacuums I’ve had, which is a huge plus. I’ve had no issues with the battery and can clean my entire space in one go. I will say though, that I do live in an apartment. So, I’m not completely sure if the same could be said for cleaning an entire house.

As it turns out, I’m not the only one who was left impressed at just how well this cordless vacuum works. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve owned a Dyson Animal for six years and loved it because I have a dog and a cat. Used it daily, but the batteries are expensive to replace, as well as any Dyson part. When I searched for a replacement I chose the Dezkly because of all I got with the product for the price. The accessories are so easy to put on and take off. No struggle to change out … This vac feels better made than my old Dyson. I love it . It has made my cleaning effortless daily with my pets. I have hardwood floors, area rugs and tile in the bathrooms, and go straight from one room to another with no issues. Try it you will love it as much as I do!”

Another shopper wrote, “This vacuum is amazing. I love how easy it is to maneuver. The suction is very good! It charges quickly and holds a charge to vacuum my whole house. I had a very expensive brand vacuum prior and this one is way better!”

One reviewer loved how easy it is to use writing, “The Dyson vacuum like this is over $400 and my mom has had nothing but issues with it! Let me tell you, this vacuum is better than the Dyson! It is so easy to use and maneuver, the way it glides over the floor and rugs is flawless. I go over the carpet and rugs twice just because I am a psycho that wants to make sure all the crumbs and dog hair are picked up, even though it doesn’t need a second go-round. This vacuum is lightweight and extremely easy to use. I have only charged the battery once, and it wasn’t even dead after days of use, but I just didn’t want to risk it dying the next time I used it. I love the holder you can screw in anywhere.”

A reviewer even said it worked way better than they expected. “I even use it to vacuum the sofa,” they wrote. “We have four cats and it works great on getting all the hair up and for regular vacuuming needs as well. It stores well and is just perfect for what I needed. I also love that it’s cordless.”

So, if you need a vacuum and you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, the Dezkly Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is an amazing option for the price. I’d hurry though because that $84 Lightning Deal is running out fast! If you’re looking for other great deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale, check out some of our team’s hidden gem picks here.

