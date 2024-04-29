Florida Boaters Caught on Video Dumping Trash Directly Into the Ocean

A group of Florida boaters were caught on camera dumping bins of trash directly into the water at Haulover Inlet in Florida.

According to reports, it appears that the incident occurred during the Boca Bash on Sunday, April 28, an annual event that draws thousands of boaters, most of whom are there to party.

The party, which is held in Lake Boca Raton, isn’t affiliated officially with the city of Boca. It has an interesting origin story.

“The event originally started as a birthday bash for then-local Rockey Rossi, planned by his friends Brad Geisen and Scott McCure in 2007,” explained The Palm Beach Post. “The city asked them to cancel the party, which allegedly included hiring the rock band Nickleback to perform. The plans garnered enough attention though, and despite their cancellation, drew dozens of boaters to the lake.”

Since then, the gathering has ballooned. So much that it’s a bit of a pain in the ass for the city. While there are generally quite a few arrests made — mostly for operating a vessel under the influence — this year’s party was surprisingly mellow. But one group was caught doing something really shitty: simply dumping their garbage out of the boat and into the water.

At the time of this writing, only one of the passengers has been tentatively identified. We’ll leave his name out of this as it’s not confirmed, but the drone pilot that captured them aggressively littering did attempt to find any visible registration numbers on the boat. Unfortunately, the pilot wasn’t able to.

The video is quickly making the rounds, though, and the anger at the group doing the extreme littering is boiling. Chances are good that they’ll be identified in the near future, and hopefully held responsible. It is, as you’d expect, a crime.

“Federal law prohibits the disposal of any garbage from a boat while in lakes, rivers, bays, sounds, and offshore within three miles of the ocean,” wrote the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. “Violations can result in civil penalties, fines, and possible prison sentences.”

