Fill up those Easter baskets for less — classic Cadbury Creme Eggs are just 67 cents each at Amazon

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, there's no denying that it's one of the juggernaut holidays when it comes to candy. From jelly beans to chocolate bunnies, the spring sugar rush is hard to beat. If you have a sweet tooth or you're trying to fill some Easter baskets, it's your lucky day — Cadbury Creme Eggs are on sale at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

You can bring home a pack of 48 milk chocolate eggs right now for $32 — that's about 67 cents each. In smaller packs, they're closer to $1 each (or more). Whether you're buying for someone else or your own candy jar, you may be surprised at how quickly these decadent milk chocolate eggs disappear.

Why do I need this?

From egg hunts to baskets from the mysterious Easter bunny, these creme eggs are a seasonal classic. Of course, they're also welcome additions to any candy dish even if the weather outside doesn't exactly scream spring — and since they're individually wrapped, you can keep them on hand for quite a while. (Maybe eat them before you contemplate giving them out for Halloween, but hey — you do you.)

Need a little something sweet? Cadbury has your number. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Unsurprisingly, these chocolate treats have plenty of fans. More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers have given them five stars.

"It was a bonanza of deliciousness," one sugared-up shopper shared. "I won't have to go to the store so often and I didn’t have to wait until Easter time!"

"What a deal. I usually get a Cadbury egg or two each spring but missed getting one, so when I found these on Amazon I was delighted." said a second reviewer. "Oh my. I have been in heaven. My husband said they should last me until next Easter. Don’t think that is happening. So good."

"My kids and I love the seasonal Cadbury eggs, so I decided to buy them in bulk," a third fan said. "When my box o' 48 eggs arrived ... I realized that I have at least enough to last through spring and maybe part of summer, haha! They taste the way they’re supposed to, delicious!"

A final customer wrote: "It really surprised me that these were so fresh. The inside of the egg was very soft ... just as it should be. They didn't come in a box, however, they were in a sealed bag (which was fine with me)."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $6 $9 Save $3 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $97 $124 Save $27 See at Amazon

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum $110 $600 Save $490 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $130 $730 Save $600 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $160 Save $70 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro Grill and Griddle $230 $370 Save $140 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Cooking Guide Booklet $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $18 $27 Save $9 See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Fullstar 50-Piece Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids $32 $55 Save $23 with Prime See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Home

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier $141 $230 Save $89 See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $25 $102 Save $77 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $30 $70 Save $40 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon