Fill up those Easter baskets for less — classic Cadbury Creme Eggs are just 67 cents each at Amazon
Whether or not you celebrate Easter, there's no denying that it's one of the juggernaut holidays when it comes to candy. From jelly beans to chocolate bunnies, the spring sugar rush is hard to beat. If you have a sweet tooth or you're trying to fill some Easter baskets, it's your lucky day — Cadbury Creme Eggs are on sale at Amazon.
These milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant center will melt in your mouth ... and in your hand. (Loosen that grip, OK?)
Why is this a good deal?
You can bring home a pack of 48 milk chocolate eggs right now for $32 — that's about 67 cents each. In smaller packs, they're closer to $1 each (or more). Whether you're buying for someone else or your own candy jar, you may be surprised at how quickly these decadent milk chocolate eggs disappear.
Why do I need this?
From egg hunts to baskets from the mysterious Easter bunny, these creme eggs are a seasonal classic. Of course, they're also welcome additions to any candy dish even if the weather outside doesn't exactly scream spring — and since they're individually wrapped, you can keep them on hand for quite a while. (Maybe eat them before you contemplate giving them out for Halloween, but hey — you do you.)
What reviewers say
Unsurprisingly, these chocolate treats have plenty of fans. More than 2,500 Amazon reviewers have given them five stars.
"It was a bonanza of deliciousness," one sugared-up shopper shared. "I won't have to go to the store so often and I didn’t have to wait until Easter time!"
"What a deal. I usually get a Cadbury egg or two each spring but missed getting one, so when I found these on Amazon I was delighted." said a second reviewer. "Oh my. I have been in heaven. My husband said they should last me until next Easter. Don’t think that is happening. So good."
"My kids and I love the seasonal Cadbury eggs, so I decided to buy them in bulk," a third fan said. "When my box o' 48 eggs arrived ... I realized that I have at least enough to last through spring and maybe part of summer, haha! They taste the way they’re supposed to, delicious!"
A final customer wrote: "It really surprised me that these were so fresh. The inside of the egg was very soft ... just as it should be. They didn't come in a box, however, they were in a sealed bag (which was fine with me)."
The calories don't count when we're financially savvy enough to buy in bulk, right?
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
